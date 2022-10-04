Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 29
Officer initiated activity at Library Park, Park, Lakeport. Disposition: BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY GRANT. Officer initiated activity at A1 Electric, Grace Ln, Lakeport. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 00:57 MUSIC DISTURBANCE 2209290003. Occurred at Clear Lake Ave/N Forbes. HOUSE ON THE CORNER, LOUD MUSIC. Disposition: WARNING. 01:30 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2209290004. Officer initiated activity...
Three arrested with $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores across the North Bay
Three people have been arrested following a string of burglaries at sporting goods stores across the North Bay, according to the Petaluma Police Department.
actionnewsnow.com
Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police Department investigates fatal crash involving pedestrian
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — The Clearlake Police Department is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash on Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Police did not release the name of the crash victim, who was only identified as a 78-year-old male Clearlake resident. The department said that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured after wine truck flips over on Napa County highway
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – A large amount of wine was spilled on CA-121 in Napa Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire. One of the vehicles involved in the collision was found on its side in a vineyard, leaking wine into a ditch. Fish and Wildlife and Napa […]
Crash kills two Fairfield residents, is investigated as a possible DUI, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Fairfield residents were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Wednesday between Mankas Corner and Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Area Office. The crash occurred at around 8:40 p.m. along Mankas Corner Road, south of Ledgewood Road, when a Hyundai left the roadway and struck a power […]
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Crashes Into Parked Cars; Unregistered Firearm Found in His Vehicle
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after failing to stop for a deputy and crashing into two parked cars. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a speeding car tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, speeding through a Santa Rosa neighborhood until he lost control and crashed into two parked cars on Francisco Avenue. The deputy gave aid to the 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an unserialized Glock pistol. The driver, Anthony Martinez, was arrested for felony evading, child endangerment, possessing an unserialized firearm, possessing a concealed loaded firearm in public, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Additional aid was provided by Santa Rosa Police and Fire.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Lake County News
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and Public Services facilities to be closed Oct. 10
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Regular operating...
CHP: Solano County crash ends with two dead, car into power pole
SOLANO COUNTY — Two people have been pronounced dead after a collision in Solano County.According to California Highway Patrol Solano, at 8:39 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on Mankas Corner Road, and, for unknown reasons, lost control and crashed into a power pole.The two people found dead were not wearing seatbelts and one of them was ejected from the vehicle.The CHP is unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County News
Mother-Wise, Hospice Services participate in ‘Wave of Light’ Oct. 15
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The community is invited to join Mother-Wise and Hospice Services of Lake County in an evening of remembrance as they participate in the global Wave of Light on Saturday, Oct. 15. The evening is set aside to remember all babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth and...
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: More new dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — More new dogs have joined Clearlake Animal Control’s group of adoptable canines. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: New mixed breed puppies
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several dogs, including puppies, waiting for new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull and Rottweiler. Dogs that are adopted from Lake County Animal Care and...
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD - A young child who was hit by a vehicle in Fairfield earlier this week has died. The child, 5, was hit at around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Grand Circle, the Fairfield Police Department tells CBS13. The injured child was taken to the hospital where they later died.
Lake County News
Heroes of Health & Safety Fair planned for Oct. 15
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Information and training on safety and health will be available at a special event next weekend. The ninth annual Heroes of Health & Safety Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake County...
Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
Comments / 0