Industry

FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 06, 2022

EUR/JPY made a bearish close yesterday and there is bearish follow-through today. The pair might start a bearish correction toward the 140.50 support level to test it. Traders could consider entering long positions when retest and bullish bounce reactions happen. On the upside, the 148.50 – 151.50 area is the bullish target to watch.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 7, 2022

WTI crude oil looks ready to resume its slide, as price is testing the channel resistance around $89.25 per barrel. If the ceiling holds, the commodity price could resume the drop to the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 38.2% level is at $80.96 per barrel and...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 06, 2022

U.S stock futures recover after initial bearish pressure. The DJIA futures currently trading at -81 points after dropping nearly 200 points. The index futures stage recovery and might attempt to open the day on a neutral level. Traders and investors are preparing for the job data release at the end of the week or tomorrow. Yesterday, ADP non-farm employment recorded a 208k increase vs. a 200k increase.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming

USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound

The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP

AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Records Modest Gain as US Dollar Holds Below 20-Year High

Gold futures rose modestly amid a seesawing US dollar and lower Treasury yields, with sliding financial markets lingering in the background. The metals market attempted to take advantage of a weaker greenback after slipping into red territory on the year. November gold futures advanced $5.10, or 0.31%, to $1,673.70 per...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound

The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?

AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
WORLD
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound

The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

