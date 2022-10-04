Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 06, 2022
EUR/JPY made a bearish close yesterday and there is bearish follow-through today. The pair might start a bearish correction toward the 140.50 support level to test it. Traders could consider entering long positions when retest and bullish bounce reactions happen. On the upside, the 148.50 – 151.50 area is the bullish target to watch.
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The light crude oil price on Friday found support at about $79.74 after pulling back off weekly highs of about $82.94. The WTI Crude Oil price seems to be oscillating within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade at the same...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Oct. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil looks ready to resume its slide, as price is testing the channel resistance around $89.25 per barrel. If the ceiling holds, the commodity price could resume the drop to the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 38.2% level is at $80.96 per barrel and...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 3, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its descending triangle on the hourly time frame and is currently testing support. A bearish flag seems to be forming, which suggests that a bearish break is due. If that happens, natural gas could fall by the same height as the triangle formation, which...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | October 06, 2022
U.S stock futures recover after initial bearish pressure. The DJIA futures currently trading at -81 points after dropping nearly 200 points. The index futures stage recovery and might attempt to open the day on a neutral level. Traders and investors are preparing for the job data release at the end of the week or tomorrow. Yesterday, ADP non-farm employment recorded a 208k increase vs. a 200k increase.
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
AUD/USD Ready for a Triangle Breakout on NFP
AUDUSD has formed higher lows and found resistance around the .6525 mark, creating an ascending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is currently testing the triangle top and might be due for a dip back to support soon. The 100 SMA has crossed above the 200 SMA, though, so...
Gold Records Modest Gain as US Dollar Holds Below 20-Year High
Gold futures rose modestly amid a seesawing US dollar and lower Treasury yields, with sliding financial markets lingering in the background. The metals market attempted to take advantage of a weaker greenback after slipping into red territory on the year. November gold futures advanced $5.10, or 0.31%, to $1,673.70 per...
Gold Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at About $1,660
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about $1,676 to trade at about $1,660, trimming gains. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now advanced to trade a few...
Bitcoin Extends Sideways Channel Formation After Rebound
The bitcoin price on Friday continued to trade within a sideways channel formation after bouncing off the trendline support at $18,595 earlier in the week. The BTC/USD momentarily spiked to retest the trendline resistance at $20,282 on Monday. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency now appears to be pegged just...
AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?
AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound
The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
AUD/USD May Reach 0.6360; Two-Year Bottom Appears Inescapable
After falling below 0.6400 in the Tokyo session, the AUD/USD pair rapidly recovered. After a healthy decrease, the upward movement is still a pullback and shouldn’t be viewed as a turnaround. With a test back through 0.64 on Friday, the AUD/USD corrected from a crucial point on the charts,...
EUR/USD Plunges Below 100-Hour MA After US Non-Farm Payrolls
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines below the 100-hour moving average line following the US non-farm payrolls for September. The currency pair traded above 1.000 earlier in the week before falling to 0.9738 on Friday. The pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the...
