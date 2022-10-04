Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
NFL・
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
ESPN FPI Gives Cardinals Advantage Over Eagles
ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Cardinals just a small advantage over the Eagles.
Southern takes early lead in defensive battle
First place is on the line in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference as Valley Christian meets Southern on WKBN's Game of the Week.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Reveals What Happened on His ACL Injury
The Giants' longest tenured receiver vows to go out on his own terms.
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles, Chiefs lead the top five
The offensive line is the heartbeat of an organization. If your line is good, your offense is good. Through four weeks of the NFL season, these five offensive lines rank among the top tier of units around the league. 1. Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles' offensive line is the gold standard....
NBC Sports
Eagles spent a month trying to upgrade this one area, and it's paying off
This time last year, the Eagles had two takeaways on their way to 16 all year – including the postseason. Only four teams had fewer, and incredibly six of those takeaways came in two games – against the Panthers and Saints. That means in their 16 other games, the Eagles forced 10 turnovers.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata “dodged a bullet” with shoulder injury, could play Sunday
When Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went for tests after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, he was preparing to hear worse news than doctors delivered this week. Mailata told reporters on Thursday that he thought the injury was a serious one after his...
Sixers assess James Harden's play after preseason win over Cavaliers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to continue their preseason schedule at home and they walked away with a 113-112 win thanks to Montrezl Harrell late. The play of Harrell was good and the win was meaningless. The focus in this one was James Harden.
Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction
An NBA writer and former Grizzlies executive has high hopes for the Sixers in 2022-2023.
