WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The light crude oil price on Friday found support at about $79.74 after pulling back off weekly highs of about $82.94. The WTI Crude Oil price seems to be oscillating within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade at the same...
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 4, 2022
Natural gas fell through the bottom of its descending triangle on the hourly time frame, indicating that a short-term selloff is in the works. Price is in the middle of a correction and the potential resistance levels are marked below. The 38.2% Fib is in line with the broken triangle...
Oil Adds to Gains on OPEC Possibly Cutting Output by Two Million Barrels a Day
Crude oil futures are building on their midweek gains after reports surfaced that a key Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) panel recommended a larger-than-expected production cut. Crude prices have been on a tear in recent sessions ahead of the first in-person cartel meeting in more than two years.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | October 07, 2022
Gold prices maintain the position above the $1,680 – $1,700 area but the price slowly trading lower. At the current time, the price is trading near the $1,680 – $1,700 and will test it. If the price could bounce with strong bullish momentum then traders will expect continuation toward the $1,780 – $1,800 area.
U.S. bill pressuring OPEC+ after oil production cut gains momentum
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Top U.S. senators from both parties on Thursday gave momentum to a bill pressuring OPEC+ after the group this week announced a deep cut in oil production despite lobbying by President Joe Biden's administration to keep the taps open.
WTI Crude Oil Completes Upward Breakout After Rebound
The WTI crude oil price on Friday completed an upward breakout from an ascending channel formation to trade at about $93.20. The light crude oil price is now trading at the highest level since late August. The price of oil has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 07, 2022
EUR/JPY pushed lower toward the 140.50 support level today. However, the bearish pressure subsided and the pair make a bullish recovery to trade back near the opening level. If the pair could continue to build bullish pressure then we will see a bullish continuation to target a new higher high.
Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at oil price moves, the latest OPEC+ decision, crude inventories and more. Read on for more detail.
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
Gold Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at About $1,660
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about $1,676 to trade at about $1,660, trimming gains. The price of the yellow metal continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now advanced to trade a few...
Natural Gas Holds Onto Gains Despite Record US Supply Injection
Natural gas futures seesawed toward the end of the trading week as investors combed through the latest storage data that showed a much higher-than-expected supply injection. But is it a case of investors looking ahead to winter rather than pricing in the effects of Hurricane Ian?. November natural gas futures...
Bad news is good news for the stock market
Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
AUD/JPY Double Bottom Breakout, Rally to Follow?
AUDJPY seems to have broken above the neckline of its double bottom pattern on the hourly time frame, signaling that a rally of the same height as the formation is due. The chart pattern spans around 200 pips, so the resulting uptrend could take AUDJPY up to the 96.00 major psychological level next.
Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators took a look at weather systems in the Atlantic, gasoline prices, natural gas trends and more.
US Dollar Index Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday extended current weekly declines to trade at a new low of about 111.758 before making a late rebound. The USDX has since advanced to trade at about 112.220. The dollar currency index remains several levels below the 100-hour moving average line despite the late...
CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift
Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
Crude Surges on Reports OPEC Will Slash Oil Output Amid Falling Prices
Crude oil futures are soaring to kick off the trading week, buoyed by reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, OPEC+, are planning a significant cut in production. With oil prices plummeting, the cartel is looking to support crude. November West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
