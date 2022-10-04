ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Will Stocks Rally to Close out 2022? Here's What History Tells Us

After another rough month for stocks, here's some good news: Prices tend to get a bump around the end of the year. In fact, the stock market is now entering what has historically been its best three-month period of the calendar year, analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
