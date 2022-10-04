Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now
Aged investors can sleep easy owning these rock-solid income stocks, which yield between 2% and 5.9%.
Will Stocks Rally to Close out 2022? Here's What History Tells Us
After another rough month for stocks, here's some good news: Prices tend to get a bump around the end of the year. In fact, the stock market is now entering what has historically been its best three-month period of the calendar year, analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
This Is When Apple Stock Will Outperform The S&P 500
When will Apple stock outperform the S&P 500 again? I found important clues by going back to 2007 and looking at the data. Here is what investors should know.
3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 failed to offset the rising cost of medical care, groceries, gas, and other necessities. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the COLA in 2023 could be between 8.5% and 9%. The average retired worker could receive between $142 and...
7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now
These are seven great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. Yet, their big and dependable dividends and solid positions in their respective sectors make them very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in October
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is comprised of 30 stocks -- three of which are plain-as-day bargains.
