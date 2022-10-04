Read full article on original website
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs Campus Colts at Gowans Stadium tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (4-1) host Campus (1-4) at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson tonight at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
🏐 HutchCC VB: Serrano named conference Setter of the Week
For the second time this season, Hutchinson Community College sophomore setter Andrea Serrano has been named the Jayhawk Conference Setter of the Week. Serrano, a 5-foot-5 setter from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, led the Blue Dragons with 8.73 assists per set and to a 3-0 record last week, including a sweep of No. 12 Seward County.
🏈 HutchCC FB: Kedzior, Taylor earn KJCCC Football honors
For the second-straight week, Hutchinson Community College running Dylan Kedzior led the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons to a huge victory. This week, Kedzior was joined by sophomore defensive end Nikko Taylor – the pair were named the NJCAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday. Kedzior...
High school results from October 4, 2022
The AVCTL girls golf league meet was in Hesston on Tuesday. In Division 2, Wellington won with a 330. Buhler was 3rd with a 371, including three top 10 finishes. Elise Gover was 6th, Marlie Cooper was 7th, Crislyn Frank was 10th overall. Hutchinson High's Kailey Findley also finished 10th...
Buhler reaching benchmarks in post-secondary success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Post secondary success information for all school districts in Kansas was just released and Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said their stats were really good. "It is actually a look at two years after your graduates have left your building," Couchman said. "There's lots of...
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
CCS to perform musical November 6
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will be performing Timeless, The Corrie ten Boom Musical on Sunday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. Based on the book The Hiding Place, this musical is the story of Corrie ten Boom. Her true account of courage, forgiveness, and love in Nazi-occupied Holland has inspired Christians for decades.
Registration underway for Cosmosphere camps
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public Oct. 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer third through fifth graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the...
Hutchinson Art Center reception is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."
Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
Haven man injured in motorcycle accident
NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
299th KLETC Basic Training class graduated Friday
YODER — Twenty-five new law enforcement officers including four from Harvey County and one from Hutchinson graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Sept. 30 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Officer Brian Hampton of the Lansing Police Department was the graduating class...
South Hutchinson City Hall closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Today is City Clerk Denise McCue's last day. The city office in South Hutchinson will be closed for a couple of hours to celebrate her retirement from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. McCue has been with the city for 20+ years. "We are so grateful to...
Courthouse repairs finishing, scaffolding coming down soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harlan Depew with Reno County said the work on the courthouse dome is substantially complete. "There were four scopes of work happening simultaneously," according to Depew. Window restoration is 98% complete, earthquake repairs are 98% complete. The change order to replace the roof substrate on the...
Hutchinson water line and hydrant flushing program starts Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting Monday they will begin the annual waterline flushing and fire hydrant maintenance program. Flushing water lines is a normal, preventive maintenance procedure that helps improve water quality. Fire hydrants are operated, inspected, and maintained during the flushing process to ensure that all hydrants on the system are in good working condition.
Shop & Treat coming up in Downtown Hutch Oct. 29
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — October 29 is the Shop & Treat event on Main Street in Downtown Hutch!. You are invited to shop and trick-or-treat with your family at participating businesses in Downtown on Saturday, October 29th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Show off your best costume and look...
UPDATE: U.S. 56 west of McPherson closed Wed. morning
MCPHERSON COUNTY — US 56 in McPherson County west of McPherson is closed this morning, as a semi is in the ditch and the safest way to remove it is to close the road. There are no injuries from the accident. According to a release from McPherson Fire, just...
Chamber CEO willing to meet with primary winners before event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a statement from the Republican primary winners in Reno County that they will not be attending the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber and NAACP candidate forum on October 11, the Chamber CEO has asked for an opportunity to meet with them before the event. In an email...
