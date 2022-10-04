HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO