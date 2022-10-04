Read full article on original website
USD/JPY Finds Strong Trendline Resistance Just Below 145 Level
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday failed to rally above the 145.000 level after finding strong resistance earlier in the week. The currency pair now appears to be trading within a consolidative sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. On the base, the 100-hour moving average line continues to provide...
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 3-Week Highs to Trade at $19,592
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines towards $19,345 after pulling back off current 3-week highs of about $20,487 earlier in the week. The pioneer cryptocurrency continues to trade within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD made a late rebound on Friday, climbing to the...
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
GBP/USD Rallies to Trade Above 1.2000 After Rebound
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday rallied to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.2000 after bouncing off multi-decade lows of about 1.0400 earlier in the week. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced...
AUD/USD Falls Below the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair had spiked earlier in the week to trade at a...
USD/JPY Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Above 145.360
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 145.363. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now ascended to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA. As a result,...
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | October 07, 2022
EUR/JPY pushed lower toward the 140.50 support level today. However, the bearish pressure subsided and the pair make a bullish recovery to trade back near the opening level. If the pair could continue to build bullish pressure then we will see a bullish continuation to target a new higher high.
USD/CHF Double Top Reversal Pattern Forming
USDCHF might be in for a reversal from its uptrend, as the pair is forming a double top on its hourly chart. Price has yet to test the neckline support around the .9800 major psychological mark. A break lower could set off a drop that’s at least the same height...
USD/CAD Flat As Investors Cheer Weak Economic Data, Sending Stocks Higher
The US dollar paused its rally again on Tuesday, driven by additional gains in the broader financial markets. But investors might also be cheering disappointing job numbers on Tuesday, which might seem counterintuitive to the average person. So, what is happening on Wall Street?. According to the Bureau of Labor...
Despite Recent Slide, GBP/JPY Still Up 0.32% This Week
The GBP/JPY currency pair fell even more because people were worried that the Fed’s dovish turn might not happen. This was because US economic data was sending mixed signals before Friday’s jobs report. US stocks ended the day with big losses, which made people feel bad. At 162.07, GBP/JPY is trading close to several DMAs.
USD/CAD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Extend Weekly Gains
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 1.3679 to trade at about 1.3732 after the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade above the 100-hour...
GBP/USD Falls to 1.1100 on Fed Hawkishness, US NFP in Focus
The GBP/USD broke below its consolidation range in Tokyo, which was between 1.1145 and 1.1173. At 1.1112, the cable is close to its low from Thursday, and it is expected to fall below 111.00. As the S&P500 builds a cushion, the risk profile is waiting for new information from the index. It’s hard to tell if adjusting inventory will lead to more or less something.
AUD/USD Extends Decline to Retest Current 29-Month Lows
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday extended declines toward the current 29-month lows of about 0.6365 after US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line. As...
US Dollar Index Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday extended current weekly declines to trade at a new low of about 111.758 before making a late rebound. The USDX has since advanced to trade at about 112.220. The dollar currency index remains several levels below the 100-hour moving average line despite the late...
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
Gold Records Modest Gain as US Dollar Holds Below 20-Year High
Gold futures rose modestly amid a seesawing US dollar and lower Treasury yields, with sliding financial markets lingering in the background. The metals market attempted to take advantage of a weaker greenback after slipping into red territory on the year. November gold futures advanced $5.10, or 0.31%, to $1,673.70 per...
EUR/USD Finds Strong Trendline After EU Inflation Data
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9728 to trade at about 0.9798 after the EU data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair still remains above the 100-hour moving average line despite Friday’s pullback....
USD/CAD Soars Amid Tanking Markets, Weak Economic Data
The US dollar rallied in the middle of the trading week, buoyed by red ink flooding the financial markets and disappointing economic data. The greenback had ostensibly taken a breather in recent sessions, but it is now spiking as bears return to Wall Street. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM)...
SIX Swiss Exchange Reached CHF 94.5B in September
In September, overall exchange turnover on SIX Swiss Exchange, Europe’s third biggest trading platform and leading post-trade support provider attained CHF 94.5B, a 20.6% rise from August. Last month, the volume of exchanges on the buying and selling increased by 20.7% to 4,860,288. SIX Swiss Exchange revealed these numbers...
US Dollar Index Erases Weekly Losses; Cracks Appear in Labor Market
The US dollar extended its rally toward the end of the trading week as the financial markets bled red ink. But there was some optimism among investors after the latest initial jobless claims came in higher than expected, which could help plant the seeds to ease monetary policy. In the meantime, the greenback reclaimed some of its lost gains.
