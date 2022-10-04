ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Carnival Corporation#Carnival Cruise#Cruise Ship#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Keeps One Covid Change Passengers May Not Like

The covid pandemic forced the cruise industry to make a lot of changes -- some superficial and others that altered long-term policies. Some of these changes, like making muster drills mostly virtual, delighted customers. Others, like improving air filtration, happened behind the scenes, benefiting cruise passengers even if they weren't aware that anything had happened.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma’s high-yielding dividend attracts investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Smart Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

If you have money to invest, now could be an excellent time to add to your portfolio. These two stocks aren't for the risk-averse, but each has something unique to offer a long-term investor's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy