Three costly mistakes were the difference in this match tonight. A match that actually saw Derby be the more cohesive team, though maybe outworked a little in the first half. The three goals they gave up were just that, goals they gave up off of mistakes or poorly handled balls that Maize South was able to get on and finish. The Panthers were actually much more creative in the attack and had way more dangerous chances at goal. A header off a post, a shot cleared with a sliding tackle and a couple great saves from the Maverick’s keeper were the difference in the contest. The only score for Derby came from Diego Vaquera pressuring a center back, winning the ball and then a quality finish that gave Derby late life, but they just could not find any more.

WICHITA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO