🏈 HutchCC FB: Kedzior, Taylor earn KJCCC Football honors
For the second-straight week, Hutchinson Community College running Dylan Kedzior led the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons to a huge victory. This week, Kedzior was joined by sophomore defensive end Nikko Taylor – the pair were named the NJCAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday. Kedzior...
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs Campus Colts at Gowans Stadium tonight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (4-1) host Campus (1-4) at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson tonight at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
⛳ HutchCC Golf: Dragons 8th at Big 'O' Classic
ELKHORN, Nebraska – On a day when no team and only seven individuals broke par, the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Men’s Golf team climbed two spots in the final team standings of the Big “O” Classic and finished eighth on Tuesday. The Blue Dragons had...
🏐 HutchCC VB: Serrano named conference Setter of the Week
For the second time this season, Hutchinson Community College sophomore setter Andrea Serrano has been named the Jayhawk Conference Setter of the Week. Serrano, a 5-foot-5 setter from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, led the Blue Dragons with 8.73 assists per set and to a 3-0 record last week, including a sweep of No. 12 Seward County.
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
derbyathletics.com
Varsity Falls at Maize South
Three costly mistakes were the difference in this match tonight. A match that actually saw Derby be the more cohesive team, though maybe outworked a little in the first half. The three goals they gave up were just that, goals they gave up off of mistakes or poorly handled balls that Maize South was able to get on and finish. The Panthers were actually much more creative in the attack and had way more dangerous chances at goal. A header off a post, a shot cleared with a sliding tackle and a couple great saves from the Maverick’s keeper were the difference in the contest. The only score for Derby came from Diego Vaquera pressuring a center back, winning the ball and then a quality finish that gave Derby late life, but they just could not find any more.
High school results from October 4, 2022
The AVCTL girls golf league meet was in Hesston on Tuesday. In Division 2, Wellington won with a 330. Buhler was 3rd with a 371, including three top 10 finishes. Elise Gover was 6th, Marlie Cooper was 7th, Crislyn Frank was 10th overall. Hutchinson High's Kailey Findley also finished 10th...
Buhler reaching benchmarks in post-secondary success
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Post secondary success information for all school districts in Kansas was just released and Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said their stats were really good. "It is actually a look at two years after your graduates have left your building," Couchman said. "There's lots of...
Moran helps K-State Salina announce $10M gift from General Atomics
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina this morning to help Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus announce the largest corporate gift to an academic program in K-State history. The $10 million gift from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will enable K-State Salina to create the General Atomics Aerospace...
Registration underway for Cosmosphere camps
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students entering grades 3-12 in 2023 can now register for the upcoming summer’s Cosmosphere camps. Registration opened to the public Oct. 1. Scholarships are available. Half-day camps offer third through fifth graders the chance to learn about our solar system and about exploration of the...
How a racist disinformation campaign kicked off Wichita’s 95-year war on marijuana
The Eagle looks back at the history of Wichita’s marijuana laws, which were deeply rooted in racist disinformation.
CCS to perform musical November 6
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School will be performing Timeless, The Corrie ten Boom Musical on Sunday, November 6, at 3:00 p.m. Based on the book The Hiding Place, this musical is the story of Corrie ten Boom. Her true account of courage, forgiveness, and love in Nazi-occupied Holland has inspired Christians for decades.
KAKE TV
West Wichita Jose Pepper’s location closes suddenly
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The west Wichita Jose Pepper’s location at 21st and Tyler shut down this week, and now former employees said the news came without notice. Bartender, server and Manager Teagen Guerrero said she went to work Wednesday expecting a normal day. Instead, her regional manager handed her a check and told her to leave.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight
Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
Alzheimer's Walk is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is Saturday, October 8 at Hutchinson Community College. "We are so excited that we can gather in person," said Fe Vorderlandwehr with the Alzheimer's Association. "We, obviously are going to be as safe as we possibly can. There's just something about everybody being together and walking and just sharing this as a community. We're excited to come to Hutchinson."
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — 2023 could be the year that medical marijuana gets a green light in Kansas. Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the […]
Dr. Everett Piper to speak at CCS event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian School announced Thursday that Dr. Everett Piper is the speaker for their 2022 Stewardship Dinner. Dr. Piper is a contributing columnist for The Washington Times and author of Not a Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth. Piper has also appeared on Fox...
‘They don’t expect it’: Kansan builds an antique park in his backyard
An Augusta man's dream of collecting and sharing historical pieces with the world has become a reality.
Hutchinson Art Center reception is Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The opening reception for the new exhibits at the Hutchinson Art Center is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. "We're putting up our members show, which is an annual exhibit that we do for all of the artists who support the Hutchinson Art Center and are members with us," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "In past years, over the past four or five years, we've had maybe 30, 40 pieces. We have over 60 this year that we're hanging, which is a pretty big undertaking for us. Alongside that, we're also hanging a new installment of our permanent collection. The exhibit for that will be entitled Seasons. It will be up for six months, so it spans fall, winter and the very little beginning of spring."
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull
A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares. NATALIE HULL. Missing from: Wichita,...
