ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What does dry weather mean for Kentucky's fall foliage and wildfires?

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuYKQ_0iLA8c9R00

Derby City residents are likely noticing the abnormally dry weather for this time of year and may be wondering what the lack of rain means for their impending autumnal affairs.

If you're into camping and hiking or enjoy admiring the fall foliage, there are a few things worth knowing about this dry spell.

According to Tom Reauth, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service , there is a slight increase in the state's risk of brush fires at the moment, and dry air could affect the color of changing leaves.

More: Get ready to fall back, Kentucky: Here's when daylight saving time ends

Is Kentucky in a drought?

We're asking ourselves when the last time we had a good rain was, too.

Reauth said it was from Sept. 3 to 6 for Louisville, when we got about an inch and a half of precipitation. September's rainfall totaled about two inches in neighborhoods near the airport and then "the weather dried out mid-month," the weather service said.

With little rain comes a slight increase in the risk of wildfire, Reauth added. There isn't a significant risk near Louisville, and the U.S. Drought Monitor doesn't register the area as in a drought at all.

Western Kentucky is feeling the effects of the late September heat, though.

Central Kentucky and part of Western Kentucky are "abnormally dry," and the westernmost part of the commonwealth is feeling "moderate" drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor .

Kentucky has two fire seasons, said Tim Eling, public affairs officer for the Daniel Boone National Forest. One is in the spring right before plants start to turn green, while the other is in the fall and usually coincides with autumn's first frost.

Vegetation loses its leaves, creating fuel fora fire, and humidity is typically lower, Eling said. Those are the ideal conditions for wildfires.

For subscribers: 'How is this acceptable?' Flaws in Louisville's mental health system draw federal scrutiny

How can I prevent a wildfire?

Most wildfires are caused by humans, according to Eling. His No. 1 tip is to be careful when you're in the woods.

Eling said his department spends time in Kentucky's fall fire season responding mostly to fires that could have been prevented, especially by campers and backpackers.

If you start a fire in the woods, he said, you should make sure the flames are put out and that the ashes are cool to the touch. Otherwise, the ashes could be blown out of the camp and start a fire if they're still hot.

Additionally, commonwealth residents who want to burn brush can only do so between the evening hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15. You may not open burn within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland, except when the ground is covered with snow, and all open burning is prohibited when a fire emergency is declared, according to John Mura, communications director at the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet .

More: Here are 5 must-visit places in Kentucky to see beautiful fall foliage

How will dry weather affect changing colors for fall leaves?

The brilliance of the leaves during the fall is highly dependent on the weather, Eling said. During the summer, chlorophyll "masks" the fall colors we think of: Bright oranges, warm reds and golden tones. With less sunlight, chlorophyll diminishes, he said.

When there's less rain, however, the bright colors we associate with autumn are replaced by muted tones.

Don't count Kentucky's leaves out yet.

"We’ve been dry, but we haven’t been abnormally dry, so I think we’ll have a good color season still," Eling said. It depends on how much rain we get during the rest of October.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What does dry weather mean for Kentucky's fall foliage and wildfires?

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.

If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
INDIANA STATE
wkdzradio.com

Frost Advisory Issued For Sunday Morning

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Frost advisory in effect from 1:00 to 8:00 Sunday morning for western Kentucky. Meteorologists indicate the overnight temperature will fall to around 34 degrees, resulting in frost formation which could kill any sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Before you go to bed tonight, you may want to take steps to protect any tender plants from the cold.
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Snow, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WBKO

‘Team Kentucky’ Standard License Plate Option Coming Soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said in addition to the current standard license plate design, the commonwealth soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky design showcases state pride, unity, and strength, and pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rae Johnson
Wave 3

Eating Disorders increase; Care options in Kentucky

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Collins talked to reporters Friday afternoon, to assess his progress as the jail’s director,...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

New Kentucky license plate options available on Oct. 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new standard license plate option is coming to Kentucky this month. According to the release, the Team Kentucky design will feature the moto that became popular during the pandemic along with the bluegrass the state is known for. The plates will be available for purchase...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Brush Fires#Fall Foliage#Wildfire#The U S Drought Monitor
99.5 WKDQ

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
spectrumnews1.com

Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?

KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man has claimed his $1 million winning Powerball ticket. The Lexington man, who wants to remain anonymous, came forward with the winning ticket. The ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington on Aug. 31. The ticket matched the first five...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy