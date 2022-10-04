Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
SFGate
UN group adopts 2050 goal of net-zero emissions from planes
A United Nations organization on Friday committed to sharply cut carbon emissions from air travel by 2050 in response to growing pressure for airlines to reduce their pollution. Several major environmental groups praised the move, saying it could encourage the production of more sustainable aviation fuel. But they cautioned that...
SFGate
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
SFGate
Keep it or toss it? 'Best Before' labels cause confusion
As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.
Comments / 0