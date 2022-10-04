ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Drug Court grads return as program mentors

By Sheri Trusty
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y7Irj_0iLA8T9m00

PORT CLINTON — Since implementing the Drug Addiction Treatment Alliance (DATA) program in 2013, Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters has watched the program impact many lives. The DATA Program, commonly known as Drug Court, helps substance dependent offenders step into sobriety and a new, better life.

Now a few Drug Court graduates are stepping back into the program as mentors to help others find that same success.

On Aug. 10, Winters and his treatment team implemented the Graduate Mentor Program through the Ottawa County Specialized Dockets. The program pairs Drug Court and Mental Health Court participants with people who have graduated from the programs to serve as mentors. The graduate mentor helps the mentee maneuver through the program, offers support and becomes an advocate in their recovery.

On Sept. 13, Winters, DATA Program Coordinator Leah Brookins and graduate mentors Ryan Clifton, Damion Tall and Dakota Siefke discussed the program around a table at Bistro 163. Clifton, Tall and Siefke are all Drug Court graduates who are successfully living in recovery and ready to help other men stay committed to their new lives.

Graduates aid those trying to navigate the program and recovery

Brookins said the goals of the program are to pair program participants with program graduates, connect participants with additional sober supports, help participants transition off of Drug Court or Mental Health Court and keep the court’s treatment team connected to program graduates.

The Graduate Mentor Program is required for mentees, but the mentors are volunteers who willingly signed up to help. In addition to Clifton, Tall and Siefke, Jeff Schill is also a graduate mentor.

“Anytime we ask these guys to do anything for us, they’re there for us,” Winters said. “They consistently show up. I don’t think they realize how rare that is.”

For the mentors, the program provides another way for them to give back to the community and to the court team that helped them move beyond their past and into a meaningful, productive present.

“I wanted to give back to them for what they gave to me, which was freedom,” Siefke said.

Coupled with that freedom was the gift of a second chance.

Mentor says he wants to give back because people did not give up on him

“I want to give back because people didn’t give up on me,” Tall said. “The judge gave me the chance to see something different, so when I see people who used to be like me, I try to give something back to them.”

Brookins said the court set loose perimeters on the program, asking the mentors to meet with their mentees at least twice a month engaging in community events, enjoying hobbies together or doing “prosocial activities such as playing sports or volunteering.” The men have done a variety of activities with their mentees, such as cooking dinner together, attending support meetings or simply hanging out to talk.

Those connections are crucial to recovery success.

“Sometimes people get done with Drug Court and don’t stay connected to the sober community, but the sober community is crucial to staying sober,” Winters said.

Drug Court graduates leave the program equipped with encouragement, support and a myriad of resources that will help them stay sober, but the one thing the treatment team can’t provide is personal perspective. That is where the Graduate Mentor Program picks up the slack. The mentors teach the mentees how to live out sobriety in the day-to-day routine.

“There are things we can’t teach that these men can,” Winters said.

A mentor program has the potential to be exceptionally successful in Ottawa County, where the sober community is strongly linked.

“People say small towns are cliquey, but we’re all so connected. When a person dies of overdose, we all feel it. We worked with them or went to school with them,” Clifton said. “We all know each other, and that scenario has been good for Ottawa County.”

Many of the Drug Court participants began using drugs while they were young, and their drug use kept their lives static, sometimes preventing their personalities from blossoming and life skills from developing.

“I lost about 15 years of adult life,” Tall said. “So when I got into the program, I started looking at grown men doing grown men things so I could learn.”

Now, Clifton, Tall, Siefke and Schill are the grown men teaching grown men things. They are showing their mentees that recovery is possible and a happy life is within their reach.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty atsheritrusty4@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Three Mercy Health hospitals ranked in Best Places to Work in Healthcare

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced that three of its hospital have earned rankings among health care providers and insurers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. Mercy Health – Willard Hospital has been ranked No. 15, which is up from last year’s 39th place;...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local jeweler holds raffle to benefit Morrissey family

OREGON, Ohio — Alan Miller Jewelers, on Navarre Avenue in Oregon, is hosting a raffle to benefit the loved ones of Ben and Max Morrissey, who died from injuries sustained in a fire at the BP-Husky Refinery on Sept. 20. In the weeks following the brothers' deaths, Oregon businesses...
OREGON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentor, OH
Local
Ohio Government
County
Ottawa County, OH
Ottawa County, OH
Government
WTRF- 7News

Ohio mom loses child to fentanyl poisoning, now teaches kids that the killer is camouflaged

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Marla Ayres lost her 27-year-old daughter to fentanyl poisoning when she thought she was taking prescription anxiety medication. Now Ayres has two messages: that fentanyl is everywhere, and that its victims aren’t junkies. Angela Clemons was living in Fostoria, Ohio. Her mom and grandmother were visiting. They went out to dinner and […]
FOSTORIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County

NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

LC4 to host dog fostering event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting a dog fostering event this weekend. The fostering event will take place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. According to LC4, the event aims to reduce the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Court#Drugs#Volunteers#Mental Health Court#Drug Addiction#The Data Program#Clifton Tall And Siefke
huroninsider.com

Man accused of injuring 10-month-old child

SANDUSKY – A 38-year-old man was arrested at Firelands Regional Medical Center on Thursday night after he allegedly injured his 10-month-old child. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to to the hospital for a child abuse case. When police arrived, according to the report, they learned that Jullian Milton had caused injuries to his child.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo

Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13abc.com

Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. “At...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wood County Sheriff warns drivers of vehicle and deer collisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers that we are in the season where vehicle and deer crashes are more common. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said November is the month with the highest number of these crashes, October and December are the second highest. 2021...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Walbridge, Millbury, Lake Township could soon merge into one city

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — Walbridge and Millbury are both villages that exist inside the larger Lake Township. On paper, all three are technically different municipalities. But in practice, they have been sharing roads and resources for years. With three mayors, three city administrators and three separate police departments, Walbridge Mayor...
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy