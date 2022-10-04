ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID-19 cases fall in Rockford area, across the state

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPAIF_0iLA8ROK00

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,945 new cases. That's down 37% from the previous week's tally of 17,373 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 27th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.4% from the week before, with 323,859 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.38% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Winnebago County reported 398 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 446 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 92,459 cases and 865 deaths.

Boone County reported 59 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 67 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 16,307 cases and 120 deaths.

Ogle County reported 52 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 56 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 16,210 cases and 131 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 80 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 4,319 cases from 7,654 a week earlier; in Lake County, with 669 cases from 1,833; and in DuPage County, with 814 cases from 1,050.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hardin County with 209 cases per 100,000 per week; Pope County with 192; and Crawford County with 187. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 4,319 cases; DuPage County, with 814 cases; and Lake County, with 669. Weekly case counts rose in 17 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Stark, Massac and Greene counties.

In Illinois, 74 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 88 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,762,220 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 39,698 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,397,885 people have tested positive and 1,059,605 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 2. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,663
  • The week before that: 2,717
  • Four weeks ago: 3,058

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 51,355
  • The week before that: 53,692
  • Four weeks ago: 61,434

Hospitals in 17 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 17 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Q985

These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential

How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Rockford, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Three Deaths#Linus Covid#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1

(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois woman charged with drug crimes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
97ZOK

One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?

I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
ROCKFORD, IL
wjpf.com

Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois

In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
ILLINOIS STATE
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy