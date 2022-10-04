Inspirational Insights: You need a 'time out'

Jeremiah 31:25, “For I will satisfy the weary soul, and every languishing soul I will replenish.”

You would think, since I’m retired, that I’ve got all the time in the world to get everything done that needs done during the day. Well, I probably do, but there are times when I procrastinate much too often. Some days I work hard; washing clothes, vacuuming, cleaning out cabinets, changing sheets, running errands, etc., and I get tired and weary.

In Sept. 2020, I wrote an article entitled “Love the unlovable.” It was about Fred, a stray feral cat that had been roaming the neighborhood for over a year. Fred was caught, taken to the vet, and began to trust certain people on the street; Mandi (lives across the street), Linda (lives next door), and George and I. He’s still skittish around certain strangers but he’s part of our families now, and he knows it.

This once unlovable four-legged feline has taught me a lot. He has taught me to be cautious of certain people but it’s OK to love them too, that the person (or people) who treat you with respect and true friendship also deserves your respect and friendship, and sometimes he reminds me to just be still and take a break from everyday chores and interruptions.

On Wednesday I was getting ready to clean out my refrigerator. I was all psyched up for the job, knowing that cleaning all the shelves and trays and wiping off all the sticky jars would take up most of the afternoon. I wasn’t looking forward to it but I knew if it was going to get done … I would be the one to do it.

Before I started I wrote out a bill and took it out to the mailbox. Coming back, Fred caught up with me, ran up on the porch, jumped up on the glider and meowed, as though to say, “Aw, come on! It’s a beautiful day and we won’t have many days to sit and enjoy before winter comes. Come on! Just sit for a few minutes. Please!”

So … I sat. And my soul was replenished. I listened to the quietness of the neighborhood, took in the smell of fall, the flapping of the neighbors flags, birds singing, and I watched the puffy clouds floating across the blue sky. My hand rested on the sleeping Fred snuggled up close to me. I could hear his gentle breathing and feel the slow beat of his heart. He was so content … and so was I.

I thought of days long ago and thought about the days to come. I wondered about God and how He could, in a world of millions of others, know me and love me. Me … no college education, no sought after talent, no exquisite house, and I’m certainly not materially rich. I wondered, as the song says, “When He was on the cross, I was on His mind;" that little ol’ me was important to Him.

I know how difficult it is to take a break sometimes, but there are several scriptures that talk about rest. It might be 5 minutes or an hour. It doesn’t matter. Some people call it meditation. I prefer to call it spiritual contentment; a state of happiness, satisfaction, comfort, gratification and peace.

Those are the times when we are more receptive to the voice of God. We can see and hear Him by giving Him just little of our time — no TV, no Facebook, no phone, and no work. Just you and Him … alone.

After a while I got up, Fred stretched and yawned, and I went inside. I discovered that almost an hour had gone by. The cleaning of the fridge was postponed for another day.

Give yourself a time out … it will be worth every quiet and contented moment!

Remember in your prayers this week the people on Four Seasons Road, Mexico Street, and Susquehanna Street in the Boswell area. If you have any street requests for prayer please send them to me at the email below.

Nancy Stoppe of Jenners is affiliated with Jenner Township Baptist Church, Boswell. She can be contacted at nms@lceci.com.