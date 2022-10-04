ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

He ran from Somerset County law enforcement, but he did not get far

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwJJd_0iLA8OzN00

A 47-year-old man, with no listed home address, ran from sheriff deputies Friday afternoon after being taken into custody on a bench warrant for a retail theft third degree felony charge in an incident that allegedly occurred Dec. 15, 2019.

Two sergeant deputy sheriffs were walking a handcuffed Thomas Edward Mitchell to the Somerset County Jail from the county courthouse where he had been ordered to be retained in that facility when he began to run on the sidewalk along East Fairview Street. The jail is located at 127 E. Fairview Street in Somerset Borough. The back of the Somerset County Courthouse, where he was being walked, is diagonally across from the jail.

He continued to run even after ordered by the deputies to stop. The deputies took chase and caught him in the grassy area adjacent to 218 N. Kimberly Avenue in front of the Somerset Magisterial Office. The magistrate's office is about two blocks from the courthouse.

Mitchell continued to struggle to break free there and again did the same once just outside the jail's sally port, according to a probable cause affidavit.

"Once inside, Mitchell did lunge toward this affiant and was placed against the wall," wrote Sheriff Deputy Mark Hogan in the affidavit. Hogan was not one of the escorts.

Property transfers:Somerset County property transfers for Sept. 19-23

Initially, Mitchell was placed on a $5,000 bond in the 2019 retail theft case. He bonded out the same day on Dec. 15, 2019. Since then he failed to appear for a scheduled call of the criminal trial list and mailed court documents were returned to the court. Several bench warrants have been issued against Mitchell for those actions, the last appearing to be in September, according to the court docket.

Now his bail amount is set at $50,000 after his arraignment Monday before Somerset District Judge Ken Johnson on charges of escape, a third-degree felony and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 11 before Johnson.

Grant:Twin Lakes awarded $100,000 grant to help fight drug crisis

Comments / 0

Related
fox8tv.com

Large Somerset County Drug Bust

Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar announced the sentencing of a Central City man who was charged earlier this year in what authorities labeled as “one of the largest drug busts in Somerset County history.”. Authorities say Jordan Rasbach, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 13 to 26...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairview, PA
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington Co. DA's Office, Coroner's Office to hold press conference on deadly officer-involved shooting in Monongahela

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Washington County District Attorney and Coroner's Offices will be holding a joint press conference on Friday regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place over the summer.In July, 29-year-old Cody Bennett died at the hospital after he was shot by Monongahela Police.Police say Bennett had fired shots near a child's birthday party, and when officers were called, he shot at them. They returned fire, hitting Bennett.The District Attorney is expected to announce whether or not any charges will be filed in the case.You can tune into the press conference live on CBS News Pittsburgh at 11:30 a.m. 
MONONGAHELA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Sheriff
Tribune-Review

Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store

A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
DELMONT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Tribune-Review

Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native

Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
BUTLER, PA
fox8tv.com

Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
DERRY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy