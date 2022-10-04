ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

A woman arrested who waited at a Jenner Twp. man's home with a knife in hand and a rifle nearby

By Judy D.J. Ellich, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwJJd_0iLA8LLC00

A 45-year-old Somerset woman is accused of entering the home of a 57-year-old Acosta man through a garage door on Sept. 26 and waiting for him to arrive home with a knife at ready.

The man told state police that when he entered the residence he noticed a glass window pane was damaged leading into the basement area and when he walked upstairs he saw Taniya Brooks Mason in the living room area holding a steak knife. He then wrestled the knife away from her, police said.

She then grabbed a 30/30 rifle, which was loaded with four rounds, and he was able to get the gun away from Brooks Mason, wrote Cpl. Brandon Miller in a probable-cause affidavit. Next, Brooks Mason grabbed a speaker and hit him in the head with it causing visible cuts and scrapes, police said.

Broken picture frames and the speaker were seen by the police.

Brooks Mason was arrested at the scene and was lodged in the Somerset County Jail to await arraignment.

At her arraignment on Sept. 27, District Judge Susan Mankamyer set bail at $25,000 and read the charges to her of possession of firearm prohibited, a felony, (she was convicted of aggravated assault in 2001 and is not allowed to possession, use or control a firearm), and lesser graded offenses of two counts of simple assault and one count each of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Brooks Mason is due next in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday before Mankamyer for her preliminary hearing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Second man charged in 2022 Bedford murder, police report

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second man has been charged for his alleged involvement in disposing of a body in an April murder in Bedford, according to police. Jordon Robertson, 19, was charged Oct. 7 with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, court documents show. In May, state police received an anonymous tip […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Windber PD asking for help in finding suspect

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Winder Borough Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect. The individual is a suspect in a vehicle theft case. They are also believed to be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins.
WINDBER, PA
Tribune-Review

Former employee charged after break-in at Delmont convenience store

A former employee of the Sunoco station in Delmont was caught breaking into the store late Wednesday, according to borough police. John A. Balistrieri, 61, of Greensburg Street in Delmont was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, prowling and disorderly conduct, after police said he used an employee key to unlawfully enter the building, at the corner of Route 66 and Manor Road, shortly before midnight Wednesday.
DELMONT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Acosta, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Somerset, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of leaving two toddlers unattended vehicle in Walmart parking lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman was arrested and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.Police say 41-year-old Augusta Goll, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside the Walmart store located along Century Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday after officers determined she left her two young children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.According to court paperwork, police were called to the store around 2 p.m. by a passerby who noticed the children in the vehicle.When police arrived, and found a 1-year-old and...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knife#Violent Crime#Cpl#District
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of dragging officer with car, hitting another during traffic stop in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man is accused of hitting a police officer and dragging another during a traffic stop in Penn Hills on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, police were told a car went off the road near the old police station along Frankstown Road around 1:30 a.m. An officer found a damaged vehicle with an unresponsive man inside, later identified as Dajuan Austin.
PENN HILLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police say they are looking for woman who was in a violent relationship with man, who committed suicide

Police across Pennsylvania are looking for a woman who was last seen on September 11. 59-year-old Darlene Harbison was last seen in the Frazer Township area. Harbinson’s daughter has made several attempts to contact her mother with no success. During the investigation, police say Harbison was in a volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibbs. It […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle catches fire following deadly crash in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle caught fire following a deadly crash in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Route 217 near Gray Station Road. The coroner identified the man killed in the crash as 36-year-old Christopher Howe of Blairsville. Police said...
DERRY, PA
WTAJ

1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy