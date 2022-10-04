Former Conemaugh Township teacher sentenced for indecent exposure

Jacob Feathers stood before the judge with only his attorney at his side at his sentencing Monday. There was no one there to speak for him. There was no one there to speak against him.

The former 33-year-old Conemaugh Township elementary gym teacher was placed in probation for a year, fined $500 and ordered to pay court costs for an indecent exposure conviction.

He apologized profusely to the court, to the school, to parents, and to the kids.

The Johnstown resident told the judge that because of his action he had to leave a job he loved.

On Dec. 3, the Conemaugh Township police were contacted by the township's elementary school officials that another staff member had seen Feathers with his genitals exposed, according to court documents.

The faculty member, who had a 9-year-old student with her at the time, said that Feathers was masturbating in his office prior to lunchtime on Dec. 1, police said.

His office was located in the gymnasium area of the school and "open to any faculty/student that is in this school," according to an affidavit.

He was charged on Dec. 8. The teacher resigned from his position soon afterwards, according to school Superintendent Thomas Kakabar in an earlier interview.