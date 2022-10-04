NJ hospitals: Boost patient satisfaction with eye contact, saying 'thank you'

LONG BRANCH - Monmouth Medical Center 's staff was trying to come up with ways to improve its faltering patient satisfaction scores, but rather than embrace the latest technology or a swanky hospital renovation, it turned to a decidedly old-school set of communication skills.

A doctor and nurse added a second in-person visit to the day and made sure to introduce themselves, make eye contact, listen to questions and say "thank you" before leaving.

"We want to make sure that we're able to hear and feel not just the neurology and the cardiology concerns, but kind of that emotional piece of it as well," said Lauren Russo, a nurse and administrative director who helped develop the program at Monmouth Medical.

Monmouth Medical's program, rolled out in the past year, appears to be paying dividends. Its scores on questions such as "doctors treat you with courtesy and respect," "doctors listen carefully to you" and "doctors explain in a way you understand," all have improved markedly.

The program comes as hospitals are being held more accountable by insurers and watchdog groups to improve the quality — and lower the cost — of their care. And it could be a blueprint, particularly in New Jersey, where hospitals long have scored near the bottom when it comes to patient satisfaction.

"There is a strong correlation between a lot of these measures and patient safety because really it goes to clear communication and respectful communication, and that time and time again has been proven to make a difference in outcomes,” said Linda Schwimmer, president and chief executive officer for the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute , an advocacy group.

Monmouth Medical Center typically receives high marks on quality measures. But its patient satisfaction scores, which look at categories such as communication with doctors and nurses, were floundering.

The hospital in early 2021 put together a team of eight people, including doctors on staff, residents and nurses, and they settled on a strategy. They would add a second round in the afternoon to visit a patient, and they would adopt a industry model called AIDET, an acronym short for acknowledge; introduce; duration; explanation; and thank you.

It is a chance, they said, for the staff to brush up on their bedside manner, working as a team to remove as many uncertainties for patients as they could. And it is a reminder to spend time listening to patients.

"Having communication with patients helped to build a strong relationship with them, and that will help in turn with (patients') compliance, too," Dr. Raghu Tiperneni, a chief resident at the hospital who worked on the project.

Ronald Sickler, 73, of Oceanport, was admitted to the Long Branch hospital for a battery of tests to diagnose a mysterious illness. And he said he appreciated the personal touch, from the eye contact with his providers to the follow-up phone calls.

"My level of comfort here with dealing with people is very high," Sickler said. "And when I get a call at home, I'm pleased that it's not a robotic call, it’s a person. And especially if that person is associated with a hospital, I'm assuming that they have some idea of what I just went through."

"I think one of the things that's very important about that call is a common question: How are you feeling? You know, is everything OK? Is there anything else we can do? Those kinds of questions," he said. "They help to (redouble) the care that you received while you were here."

There is more than patient safety at stake. Hospitals are penalized financially by Medicare if patients with illnesses such as heart failure or pneumonia are readmitted within 30 days of being discharged. One way to prevent readmission: Make sure patients are satisfied with the care they've received.

Medicare measures patient satisfaction by taking into account several factors, including communication with doctors and nurses, to rate hospitals on a scale of one to five stars.

While New Jersey hospitals typically receive high overall grades, which include categories such as infection control and hygiene, they long have ranked near the bottom nationwide when it comes to patient satisfaction.

Out of 62 New Jersey hospitals that reported in Medicare's latest survey in July, 48% received one or two stars, compared with 21% nationwide. Only Florida had a worse showing.

In a recent report by the Leapfrog Group , which grades hospitals on quality measures, all of the nine hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean counties received below-average scores for communication with doctors. And seven received below-average scores for communication with nurses.

The results had some wondering if it wasn't the hospitals, but New Jersey's notoriously tough-to-please patients that were the issue. But Shore-area hospitals have been trying to buck the trend by turning to patient-centered health care, a model designed to make patients more actively engaged.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune last week launched a program called CenteringParenting for parents and newborns. Instead of traditional one-on-one appointments with their doctor, groups of six to eight parents get together for two hours at a time with a team of physicians, along with a nurse and social worker.

The benefit: Families have more time and resources at their disposal.

“When the visits are two hours long, there’s a lot more time to engage in discussion and a lot of opportunity to ask questions in a really relaxed way,” Dr. Rose St. Fleur, medical director for the hospital’s Center for Breastfeeding Research, said. “They feel like their providers listened to them more. They feel like they have a better understanding of the answers to their questions.”

It is a sign that for all of the technology — from text message reminders to wristwatches that can track heart rates and sleep patterns — basic human interaction remains effective.

The early results from Monmouth Medical Center's study found its "communication with doctors" category improved from the 8th percentile to the 78th percentile. And "doctors explain in a way you understand" improved from the 2nd percentile to the 72nd percentile.

"I think this bring us back to why we went into medicine, the human connection with our patients," said Dr. Doantrang Du, who helped develop the program.

Michael L. Diamond is a business reporter who has been writing about the New Jersey economy and health care industry for more than 20 years. He can be reached at mdiamond@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ hospitals: Boost patient satisfaction with eye contact, saying 'thank you'