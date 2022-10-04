New Jersey home bakers celebrate one year of being able to sell their sweets

Last fall, on Oct. 4, New Jersey became the last state in the country to legalize the sale of home-baked goods.

Members of The New Jersey Home Bakers Association, a nonprofit organization that fought for the action for years, were immediately flooded with questions from people who were ready to get baking. They wanted to know which sweets were allowed and which were not, if inspections were required and how their home kitchens needed to be arranged.

"I would say we spent from the first day through at least through the holidays and into January ... answering questions from people who might have this absolutely amazing creative talent but have never been a business owner," said Mandy Coriston, a member of the association's leadership council.

She and other association members have been so busy helping bakers get started, they have not applied for their own permits yet.

"Just knowing that I can is enough," said Coriston, 43, of Newton, Sussex County.

Since last fall, more than 900 cottage food operator permits have been issued across the state, in every county.

"To put that in perspective, when California got their cottage food laws (in 2013), they issued 1,000 permits in their first year," Coriston said.

Permitted foods include more than baked sweets. Home-based producers who have applied for and received permits can make and sell items in nearly 20 categories, including roasted coffee, breads, jams, salsas, nut butters, candy, granola and spice mixes, among others.

"We're seeing a lot of people doing a lot of really cool things," Coriston said. "It's not just cookies and cakes. We’ve got coffee roasters, people that are doing specialty gluten-free and low-allergen (baking). Their creativity is really starting to show. It’s really exciting."

"I’ve been baking for a little over 14 years now and have only been able to share it with friends and family because the law prohibited me from selling my product," said Gina Liddick, 41, of Bridgeton in Cumberland County, who makes cakes, cupcakes, cookies, pastries and breads through her business Little Bean Bakery. "I'm excited about being able to do what I love and share it with other people."

Prior to the legalization, New Jersey required a home baker to register as a retail food establishment, which required renting or building a commercial-grade kitchen. This cost can range from $25 per hour to $900 per month, depending on the facility.

For most home bakers, this is not financially feasible.

Some, like Lisa Elsis, 67, of Freehold Township and Amy Scotti, 64, of Monroe, hope a successful home-based business will allow them to one day move into a larger space. The women, who met on a baking-focused social media page and earned certificates in pastry arts together, launched their business Must Get Sconed earlier this year. They sell scones, crumb cakes, tarts and brownies by order, and during a weekly market at Bell Works in Holmdel. That would not have been possible just over a year ago.

"You have the ability to build a following and then have the money to actually do a buildout of your own or rent commercial space," Elsis said. "So we’re looking toward the future of building our little business."

Randi Henley, 34 of Blackwood in Camden County, has seen a boost in orders and interest for Glory Cookies, her home business, since obtaining her permit.

"I'm still in my first year, and people are still learning about me," she said. "I have a form on my website people can fill out to get a quote, and I have a section, 'How did you hear about me?' I'm starting to get answers like Google, and that's so cool."

"I have a business name and an LLC, and it feels good," Henley said.

People who are interested in buying from home bakers can find those with permits on the state Department of Health's website.

"Some people are skeptical of home bakers because you don't know what goes on inside people's homes," Henley said. "I can assure you I'm clean. I'm insured, I'm licensed."

Not all smooth sailing

The process has not been without problems. Some bakers, like Maria Winter of Somerville, ran into trouble with town ordinances not allowing home-based food businesses in residential zones.

"There seems to be a lot of misconception," said Winters, 38, whose application was approved by the state but denied by her town. "People don’t come to our houses and peruse baked goods. Everything's made to order."

Other bakers told similar stories, from townships requiring hopeful bakers to apply for zoning variances, pay a substantial application fee, deposit funds into a borough escrow account and notify all property owners within 200 feet of their intentions.

Somerville has since passed an ordinance that will allow commercial home baking in all zones.

"I think things are moving in the right direction," Winters said.

"The road blocks are there," said Coriston, adding that in addition to zoning issues, some of the state's farm markets are not permitting home-based food businesses to sell, despite such markets being permitted venues for sale under the cottage permit.

"I cannot say it's 100 percent perfect, but no new regulation is," she said. " (The permits are) so new. A year is not very long in terms of legislation. But I think that the amount of permits that have been issued so far is pretty telling as to the early success of the program.

"We will see what happens," she said. "I think year two and year three are going to be even more telling."

A sweet history

Here's a look at how New Jersey's cottage law came to pass.

