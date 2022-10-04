ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrier Island Beach Brawl 2022 kicks off weekend of NJ surf fishing tournaments

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press
If you ordered buckets of water, you got it.

The weekend was a washout with all the boats staying tied to the docks as the coast was pelted with rain. A few surf fishermen did try Saturday with Grumpy's Bait & Tackle reporting a striped bass caught by Shell E. Caris. That was about it.

The wet weather looks like it will linger a bit longer but by Thursday though the gusty northeast winds and high seas should have diminished enough for anglers to get back to fishing.

The storm, remnants of Hurricane Ian, certainly ushered in fall as air temperatures dropped into the 40s. Hopefully, the bonito and false albacore have not left town. Two area surf contests that are lined up for this upcoming weekend will certainly give surf anglers a bead on what fish are hanging around.

Robert Matthews at Fisherman's Den in Belmar said the blow could trigger a migration of bait from the rivers and bays leading to a good striper and bluefish bite in the surf.

The first contest is the two-day Barrier Island Beach Brawl, the brainchild of Saltwater Underground's Nick Honachefsky. The contest is held in memory of the late Ronny Bala from Fisherman's Supply and Mike Malek from Grumpy's. The turf includes the surf from the Manasquan Inlet's south jetty to the north jetty of Barnegat Inlet. Fifteen species are eligible, however, it's photo-entry only, catch and release for striped bass for conservation purposes.

The contest offers $25,000 in prizes. Contestants can sign up online at Saltwater Underground. The entry fee is $45. The official weigh scale will be at Playa Bowls in Lavallette.

The contest also benefits the hungry as fish that are not wanted, or donated for that matter, are filleted and delivered to a food pantry. Last year, Honachefsky said they donated over 50 pounds of fresh fish.

Fishing report:Fluke bite to the very end as N.J.'s season reaches final day

What's biting:Get the latest fishing reports here

The Long Beach Island Fall Surf Fishing Contest, now in its 68th year, will kick off on Saturday. The contest will run for nine weeks until Dec. 11. The boundary of this tournament is Long Beach Island. Cash and other prizes are awarded for four varieties of fish. Striped bass lead the way but prizes are also available for bluefish, kingfish, blackfish and red drum.

The registration fee is $30. Sign-ups are at Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom, Surf City Bait & Tackle and Jingles Bait & Tackle in Beach Haven.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

