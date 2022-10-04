Morgan County hires financial consultants to help tackle future needs

The Morgan County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with Reedy Financial Group to provide accounting and financial advising services.

Commissioner Bryan Collier said since current auditor Dan Bastin will be leaving office in December and taking his knowledge of government accounting with him, the county will hire Reedy to help the county "develop and maintain a long-term operating a capitol financial plan."

The company will help with cash flow projections, 5-year projection of revenues and 5-year projections of expenditures. The company will help calculate property tax rates.

Reedy will also help the county auditor and council with establishing budgets.

The cost of the contract will depend on how much work the company does for the county.

The commissioners approved a contract with Malcon Malinowski Consulting Services for the annual IV-D cost allocation plan. The contract is for three years at a cost of $7,300 per year.

Other business

The commissioners approved a grant application for the court services department. The grant will not exceed $150,000 from the Indiana Department of Correction. It will be used for juvenile offenders.

It also approved a grant application for the county health department for $19,582. The money will be used for a part-time nurse.

The board approved a deed that transferred ownership of property to Indiana American Water Inc. The property is located in Mooresville and is being used to improve the town's water service.

Tort Claims

The commissioners voted to send two tort claims to the county's insurance carrier.

One claim, filed by the Ken Nunn Law Office, involves a crash on the I-69 ramp near Burton Lane. One driver did not get stopped and rear ended the driver in front of him.

The second claim is from Keller & Keller and involved a crash at the intersection of East County Line Road and Racoon Run Road. One driver failed to see the other driver and both vehicles collided in the intersection.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

Morgan County Drainage Board

Work will begin later this year to removing trees that have taken root at the bottom of Sartor Ditch.

During their meeting Monday, Oct. 3, members of the Morgan County Drainage Board approved a contract with Anderson Excavating to remove the trees.

Morgan County Surveyor Terry Brock and county stormwater coordinator Bill Dials said the contract is for $10,000.

Work will begin at the York Street bridge and go north for about 1,200 feet or around the ball diamond.

Brock said the work will be done by hand during the winter and should be complete by March 2023. He said the trees will be cut as close as possible to the ground, then the remaining stumps will be treated so they will not grow up again.

Dials said the cut trees will be removed from the site for disposal.

The work should help water flow better in the ditch.

That work to remove trees in the ditch will help with the MSD of Martinsville plan to install synthetic turf on the soccer field, the baseball field, and the softball field. While there will be underground retention of stormwater, the board did give approval for the school to install two drain pipes that will allow overflow of water into Sartor Ditch.

Hilldale Cemetery Ditch

Work on lowering the bottom of Hilldale Cemetery Ditch is nearly complete. Brock said the contractor has to remove the culvert that runs to the old farm house and re-install it at a new location. The house is to be removed. The new location of the culvert will allow access to the field for farm machinery.

The board also agreed to have an engineering study done on Hilldale Cemetery Ditch.

The next meeting of the Morgan County Drainage Board is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, in the Morgan County Administration Building.