Morgan County, IN

Get the latest update on the I-69 project in Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pozE_0iLA88x000

Fall colors are beginning to show and the temperatures are certainly starting to cool.

While the autumn season is in the air, construction work for the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties continue along stretches the 26-mile corridor.

Morgan County

According to Monday's update from the Indiana Department of Transportation, speed limit reductions through most of Martinsville have been removed along the corridor.

Celebrating 200 Years of Fall:Fall Foliage Festival returns to downtown Martinsville.

"The northbound speed limit drops north of Martinsville from 65 to 45 mph for ongoing work including bridge painting, rumble strips, median cable barrier and driveway removal," INDOT noted in its update.

Crews applying final layers of pavement will be present for the new access roads to the Artesian Square Shopping Center along Ohio Street in Martinsville.

"Expect remaining pavement markings to be applied midweek in Artesian Square and other locations in the Martinsville I-69 work zone," INDOT wrote.

Johnson County

Both northbound and southbound lanes of State Road 37 are driving on new pavement south of Southport Road in Johnson County.

"The Johnson County traffic pattern is expected to remain in place for about one year as construction continues for the future I-69 pavement and bridges," INDOT noted.

Insider:Martinsville displays versatility, Patterson carries Mooresville.

Traffic signal timings and "stop bars" at the intersection between State Road 37 and Smith Valley Road have been adjusted for the new location of traffic along the highway.

"Bluff Road is expected to close starting next week near Angel Animal Hospital," INDOT wrote. "Access the area from Fairview Road to the north and Wakefield Road to the south."

Marion County

One of the aspects of the I-69 Finish Line project is the replacement of several bridges over I-465 in Marion County, which included the Mann Road overpass.

A video about the construction of the new overpass can be found online at https://bit.ly/3e8oeYV.

"Construction of the future I-69 interchange and lanes has closed Epler Avenue west of State Road 37," INDOT noted. "The detour of Banta Road and Concord Street is expected to remain in place into next year."

Traffic is expected to intermittently stop along Southport Road for up to 20 minutes at a time Wednesday night due to work on a new traffic signal at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realignment of Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37.

"Drainage pipe installation will reduce Wicker Road to one lane near (State Road) 37," INDOT added. "Expect delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. where a temporary signal alternates one-way traffic."

Updates for the I-69 Finish Line project can be found online at i69finishline.com and on the project's social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter at @I69FinishLine.

