Cross Country: Kai Gaetjens demonstrates Mogadore's grit at CVNP Invitational

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
PENINSULA — BFA.

Be Flexible Always.

That's a favorite acronym/saying of Mogadore cross country coach Diana Morris.

Kai Gaetjens took it to a new extreme at Saturday's Cuyahoga Valley National Park Invitational, running the final mile with a shoe in hand.

"Well, right around the second-mile mark, my shoelace was coming untied and it was very muddy that day," Gaetjens explained. "So my heel, it kind of came off, so I just kind of ripped it off right after the second mile because I didn't really have a choice."

As Morris explained, Gaetjens couldn't simply leave the shoe behind, since that's where her timing chip was.

Nor did the competitive Wildcats freshman want to risk losing a number of points due to runners passing her as she tried to put her shoe back on.

"I just knew I didn't really have time because I didn't want to let my team down because I didn't know how many points we were ahead at that time," Gaetjens said. "I knew I had to get a good time to help my team."

What Gaetjens couldn't have known then was that the Mogadore girls would ultimately capture the CVNP Invitational Maroon Division championship, their second straight title at Kendall Hills, by 45 points.

In other words, she had time to fix her shoe, after all.

But at that moment, Gaetjens was simply focused on helping the Wildcats pick up a victory, the latest triumph for a team that has excelled all season, including a runner-up finish at the prestigious Boardman Spartan Invitational.

Saturday's determination on Gaetjens' part exemplified the Mogadore ethos, a deep-seated motivation on the part of each runner grounded in the belief that they all have a part to play in the chase for not just individual success, but team success. And that's something worth running for, even with just one shoe.

"We're just a special group because most teams have a couple of good runners, but our whole top seven is pretty stacked," Gaetjens said. "We all work real hard."

Saturday's victory meant a lot to Morris, who particularly prizes the CVNP Invitational, so much so that the Wildcats tend to show up there hours before their race just so they can watch the sun rise over Kendall Hills.

"We love this place," Morris said of one of the area's hardest courses. "You know they all start off griping about it, but we remind them, it's a very big privilege to run in a national park."

Senior Rachel Whetstone and junior Katie Lane were especially up for the challenge Saturday, taking second and third, respectively, in the small-school Maroon Division race, making a key pass midway through the race.

"They don't give up," Morris said. "Probably like a mile and a quarter in, I said they're a team working together up there, you guys got to go break that up and hopefully pass them, and they did."

Gaetjens' older sister, Mia, shaved roughly 50 seconds off her time from last season's CVNP Invitational to take ninth (up seven places up from a year ago). Sophomores Emma Quillen (10th/13th, 23:58.1) and Julie Tompkins (17th/21st, 24:45.9) rounded out the scoring, followed by Kai Gaetjens (18th/22nd, 24:58.5) and senior Katherine Holler (23rd/27th, 25:34.4).

Jeanie Barzellato, Mallory Butcher, Julia Stratton among top local performers

Not that the Wildcats were alone Saturday, with three other area schools (Ravenna, Roosevelt and Rootstown) joining them in Peninsula.

Excluding Whetstone and Lane of the Wildcats, Rough Riders junior Jeanie Barzellato was the top local finisher, crossing the line in 22:32.9 to finish eighth (in the team scoring, she placed sixth). Barzellato's race was particularly impressive given it was nearly four minutes faster than her time at last year's CVNP Invitational (26:26.0).

Rovers junior Mallory Butcher also showed impressive improvement Saturday, taking 16th/20th with a time of 24:40.9, nearly a minute faster than her finish at last year's CVNP Invitational (25:38.60).

"She's just one of those kids that works so hard," Rootstown coach Larry Bailey said. "Mallory just always goes out there and runs as hard as she can, and where the chips fall, they fall."

Sophomore Julia Stratton was first across the line for the Ravens with a top-20 finish, as she took 14th/17th with a time of 24:24.3.

