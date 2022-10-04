Briefs: Water bill assistance program extended

Help with water and sewer bills available through next year

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (OHCAC) has announced the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) has been extended from Oct. 1 through 2023. The program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. If a client was previously assisted Dec. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, they may be eligible again for additional assistance.

To be eligible, clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

To apply, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039. Ohio Heartland CAC serves all of Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties.

For details, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action, call your local Energy Assistance provider at 800-282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Mid-Ohio ESC expands leadership supports

MANSFIELD — Leadership supports offered through the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) have expanded and are now being implemented in 11 client districts. Supports include: professional development for school administrators; mission and vision creation; district strategic planning; new administrator mentoring; facilitating school improvement initiatives; and leadership development for athletes. Services include strategic planning, mission and vision creation, and co-planning to co-serve all students. Leadership supports are serving two non-client districts.

MOESC will conduct a safety drill from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. This drill will be used to find areas of refinement (weakness) and reinforcement (strengthens). Afterward, MOESC will be taking further steps to strengthen our emergency responses.

MOESC will host its second annual Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16. More than 350 students and 50 adults are expected to participate.

Let’s “Taco ‘bout It!"

MARION — NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties will host a “Taco ‘bout It” event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Mi Jalapeno, 1360 Mount Vernon Ave., Marion, to learn about NAMI Marion and Crawford and get free tacos.

NAMI is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI Ohio consists of 40 local affiliates, including NAMI Marion and Crawford Counties, which are made up of numerous volunteers who work to raise awareness and provide support, education and advocacy to individuals with mental health conditions, as well as their families and friends.

For more information, come to the “Taco 'bout It” event or call 740-375-0796.