Berlin, OH

Prep Roundup: Hiland golf finishes district runner-up, sees state streak end

By Staff report
The Daily Record
3 days ago
 3 days ago

Monday, Oct. 3

BOYS' GOLF

Div. III River Greens District

Hiland came close once again, but ultimately saw its streak of four straight state appearances end with a second-place finish at the River Greens District Tournament by shooting a 337.

First-place Fort Frye finished 15 strokes ahead of the Hawks, firing a 322 to grab to district's lone team bid. Garaway's Trace Gibson shot a 75 to finish first as an individual and grab the lone individual berth.

Hiland: Nathan Kline 80, Lucas Yoder 80, Jack Mast 88, Monty Coblentz 89, Camden Bille 89

Div. II EagleSticks District

West Holmes' Trey Baker played well during his third straight trip to the district tournament but couldn't quite keep up with the top of the leaderboard.

Baker shot an 83 to finish tied for 15th.

Sandy Valley's Connor Ritter earned medalist honors with a 70.

PAC-7 Championship

Triway's Tyler Snyder capped off his junior season with a performance to remember, winning medalist honors at the PAC-7 Championship at Prestwick Country Club. Snyder shot a 77 for the fifth-place Titans as Manchester won the tournament.

Tuslaw (3rd, 372): Evan Back 83, Adam Sibila 85

Triway (5th, 390): Tyler Snyder 77, Isaac Moorman 97

Orrville (7th, 428): Noah Mulpas 84

VOLLEYBALL

Norwayne 25, 25, 25; Central Christian 2, 16, 9

Norwayne: Allie Morlock 5 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Ava Maibach 7 kills; Laney Frary 13 assists

Central Christian: Athena Bowers 9 digs, Mattie Mast 9 digs

Smithville 20, 25, 25, 25; Massillon 25, 14, 11, 7

Smithville: Naomi Keib 30 kills; Taryn Fath 35 assists, 12 digs; Madi Singer 19 digs; Vea Baney 12 digs; Angelina Yates 12 digs

Black River 25, 25, 25; Rittman 16, 13, 22

Rittman: Gabbie Swartz 10 kills, 19 digs; Kendall Fosen 12 assists

GIRLS' SOCCER

Revere 3, Norwayne 0

Norwayne: Sydney Emler 20 saves

GIRLS' TENNIS

Triway 4, Central Christian 1

Triway wins: Seela Roth (second singles; 6-1, 6-2); Megan Kline (6-0, 6-1); Zoey Radford/Makenzee Hamilton (first doubles; 6-2, 6-1)

Central Christian win: Kara Jones (first singles; 6-1, 6-1)

Chippewa 3, Coventry 2

Chippewa wins: Kendall Kohler (first singles; 6-4, 6-0), Meredith Wilson (third singles; 6-0, 6-0); Izzy Lattea/Abby Singes (first doubles; 6-3, 7-6 (3))

