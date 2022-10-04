ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County real estate transfers for the week of October 3

By York Daily Record
 3 days ago
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Dennis and Nan Milhoan to Nelson Guilfuchi, 831 Walnut St., $155,000.

High Level Investment LLC to Keith and Amy Donnachie, 319 E. Cumberland St., $65,000.

Scott Szelewa to Dylan Kramer, property on South Fourteenth Street., $200,000.

Legacy Cash Offer LLC to TK Enterprises LLC, 371 N. Eleventh St., $180,000.

1360 Realty.com LLC to Robin and Oscar Coward, 815 S. Twelfth St., $189,000.

Alfred Hoch to Yudelka Gutierrez, 14 E. Chestnut St., $149,900.

George Hanna to Stony Ridge Properties LLC, property on Sixth Street, $350,000.

Revital Home Company LLC to Otis Hampton II and Nyna Anspach, 410 Weidman St., $215,000.

StarrWar Properties LLC to Calvary Chapel, Lebanon, 258 S. Eighth St., $298,060.92.

Maria Arnold, Edward Batista, to Luz Mercado, 1562 Elm St. $200,000.

Amos Zook to Samuel Stoltzfus Jr., 609 N. Eighth St., $135,000.

Harold Dice to Shawn and Demetria Martin, 1112 Cumberland St., $150,000.

Lien Light and Sang Duong to Ricardo Ramos, property on Walnut Street, $147,000.

North Lebanon Township

Kenneth Cole to David and Cheri Bupp, property on Sweetbriar Lane, $318,000.

David and Cynthia Simpson to Paul Neuin, 1503 Jay St., $299,000.

Mervin Walmer Estate to John Miller, 308 Gary Ave., $129,000.

Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar Inc., Landmark Builders Inc., doing business as Landmark Homes, to Keith and Eleanor Edwards, property in North Lebanon Township, $513,900.

Luis Jr. and Yolanda Pelliccia to Michael and Irene Fox, property on Garden Avenue, $399,000.

Kenneth Krukowski, Alejandro Rivera Jr., to Luis and Yolanda Pellicia, 935 Snapdragon Court, $385,000.

Angeliz Rodriguez and Angel Vargas-Heredia to Mary Trogani, 1402 Sholly Ave. $240,000.

Rachyl Plasterer to Larry and Sherri Gerhart, 853 Marcon Drive, $310,000.

Kris and Lauri Kollar to Ryan Carpenter and Ashley Hopkins, 1800 Martin Drive, $407,000.

South Lebanon Township

Michelle and Joseph Gentry to Alberto Disla and Lourdes Moreno-Disla, 701 S. Lincoln Ave., $280,000.

Irene Templin to Luis Ramos and Marlena Rodriguez, 25 Oxford Drive, $260,000.

Cornwall

Jeffrey Weidemoyer to Olivia Hoffer, property on Burd Coleman Road, $140,000.

Jason Olenick to James and Mallory Frey, property in Cornwall, $218,000.

Jean Kotkas to James and Abby Cox, 146 Rexmont Road, $463,500.

Stephan and Diana Bihoreau to Xiomara Cruz, 100 Julia Lane, $305,000.

West Cornwall Township

Jessica Moyer to Dean and Paula Marquez, Steven Marquez, 180 Riders Way, $195,000.

Mount Gretna

Mark Shafernich, Cynthia Kegan, to Gerald and Emily Good, property on Muhlenberg Avenue, $543,000.

Robert and Ruthann Epperson to Gibbel Family Vacation Home Trust, property on Harvard Avenue, $360,000.

South Annville Township

Lester and Jean Stuckey to Eldon and Louann Nolt, 6 Ironwood Drive, $285,000.

Kirk and Charlene Williams to Narawana Nelson, 774 S. Lancaster St., $535,000.

MFS Inc. dba Eastern Land and Resources Company to Excel Inc. dba DHL Supply Chain, a Massachusetts company, property on Killinger Road, $20,099,000.

Garman Builders at Mayapple LLC to Nathan Morrison and Hanna Morrison, property in South Annville Township, $387,291.

Carl R. Umbrell Sr. Estate to Carl Umbrell Jr., property on Horseshoe Drive, $170,000.

Palmyra

Marvin and Sadie Riehl to Reuben and Miriam Fisher, 44 - 46 N. Chesnut St., $375,000.

Mark and Carol Smith to Kasandra Layser, 126 E. Walnut St., $221,500.

Vincent Payne to Carlos Paniagua, 315 N. Railroad, St., $120,000.

South Londonderry Township

Erika and David Everly to Yaman and Diya Kharvel, 121 N Larkspur Drive, $501,000.

River Bend L. P., Millfield Construction Corp to Helen Hendy, 513 Springbrook Drive, $429,919.

Jacob J. Brandt Estate to Gary and Lucinda Horst, 2500 N. Brandt Road, $615,000.

North Londonderry Township

Eleanor Duda to Samiksha and Hari Humagal, 1321 Park Drive, $294,900.

Kevin and Samantha Leiss to Lok and Puspa Phungana, 30 Waterford Lane, $450,000.

Fred and Nancy Bucher to Sidnal Properties, property in North Londonderry Township, $208,000.

Masayo Mesler to Kevin and Samantha Leiss, property on Old Forge Road, $600,000.

James O'Shea III to Top Notch Homes LLC, 327 Hemlock St., $251,000.

East Hanover Township

Helen L. Flocken Estate to Carl Kreider, 749 Ono Road, $165,000.

Union Township

Angela Fisher and Caleb Fisher to Kelvin Weaver, property on AWOL Road, $252,000.

Bethel Township

Michael and Carla Arnold to Jacqueline Gbur, 101 Second St., $180,000.

Jackson Township

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Matthew Wagner, 4 Applecreek Lane, $399,909.

Juan Reyes and Nancy Rivera-Reyes to Lorin and Wendy Zimmerman, 33 Beverly Drive, $189,500.

Wilmer and Ruth Ann Ebersole to Cory and Mary Cummings, 3 Harvest Drive, $92,000.

Sheldon and Jennifer Moyer to Edward and Joyce Krolikowski, 5 Harvest Drive, $527,000.

Heidelberg Township

Robert and Laurie Rice to Nicholas Diprizito and Cheryl Hatalla, 10 Tomsue St., $245,000.

Myerstown

Adam Jr. and Kathy Heisey, 106 W. Carpenter Ave., $245,000.

Millcreek Township

Patricia Arrigo to Bobby and Vincent Arrigo, 3 Central Ave., $130,000.

