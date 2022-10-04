ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Heading to Harry Potter or Scared by The Sound? Where to eat in Yorktown

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

With so many Halloween activities going on in Yorktown — from Scared by the Sound to the new Harry Potter outdoor interactive attraction at FDR State Park — you may need a spot to stop to eat, drink and recap all your haunted experiences.

From Greek food to Japanese, American to Italian, you're sure to find something to scare up an appetite. Just check hours first: Some places are open for dinner only. A sampling follows:

Halloween haunts: Check out the creepy new locale for Scared by the Sound

Outdoors: Enjoy fall by bike

Insider news: Sign up for the free lohudfood newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HG5uD_0iLA7qj600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOEW6_0iLA7qj600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kv9pN_0iLA7qj600

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Heading to Harry Potter or Scared by The Sound? Where to eat in Yorktown

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza

Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home

Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Info#What To Do#Things To Do#Bistro#Sushi#Food Drink#Greek#Japanese#American#Italian#Hudson Valley Steakhouse#Nonna#Triangle Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
101.5 WPDH

Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
STONE RIDGE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy