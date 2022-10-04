Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Valour (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance, has announced the appointment of Olivier Roussy Newton as its CEO. The company’s former CEO, Russell Starr, will re-assume the role of head of capital markets and maintain his role as executive chairman. Roussy Newton, a co-founder of Valour, will assume the new role as a strategic move to accelerate the company’s further growth trajectory, to increase its global reach, build new partnerships and align its corporate governance initiatives globally. Previously founding and serving as president of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE), the first publicly traded crypto miner, Roussy Newton is a partner at Latent Capital, an investment fund focused on breakthrough technology in quantum computing, finance and bioinformatics. He also currently sits on the board of SEBA Bank AG. “Olivier is the natural choice for CEO as we navigate these difficult markets especially given his success leading HIVE Blockchain out of similarly challenging markets,” Starr said in the news release. “My role was never intended to be permanent and having someone with Olivier’s pedigree step in is testimony to the quality of Valour as a company and the global team supporting Valour’s vision of being the dominant ETP player in the world.”

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO