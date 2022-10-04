Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Research Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global surface mining market is expected to grow from $24.45 billion in 2021 to $26.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surface mining market is expected to grow to $32.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.
Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022: A $10+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rear-view mirror market is expected to grow to $10.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Global Web Analytics Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google and IBM - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web analytics market. The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to...
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BAE, Elbit, General Dynamics, L3Harris & Israel Aerospace Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global signals intelligence market is expected to grow from $13.65 billion in 2021 to $14.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The signals intelligence market is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%.
Global Prosthetic Arm Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Prosthetic Arm Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The prosthetic arm market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15.86% to grow to US$2,212.657 million by 2027, from US$789.358 million in 2020. Increased healthcare spending in emerging economies,...
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active...
Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market Report 2022: Increased Shale Gas Exploration Activities Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market By Service (Laboratory Services, Perforatory Design, Shaped Charges, Gun Systems, Conveyance Services), By Perforation Type, By Well Type, and By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oil & gas perforatory services market is...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents New Patient-Centric Data at 2022 HAEi Global Leadership Workshop
– Data examines patient perspectives on treatment outcome measures used in phase 3 KONFIDENT trial of sebetralstat - – Additional data show the impact of HAE on mental health, daily activities, and quality of life of people living with HAE - KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical...
Kamoa Copper Reports Record Quarterly Production of 97,820 Tonnes of Copper in Q3 2022
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex milled approximately 2.1 million tonnes of ore during the quarter at an average grade of 5.6% copper. Kamoa Copper has produced more than 240,000 tonnes of copper year-to-date. Phase 3 expansion progressing well, with box cut for the new Kamoa 1 and 2 mines now complete and...
Data Privacy in Banking Sector Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Cornami, Decentriq, Statice, and Immuta Among Others – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Data privacy has emerged as a crucial component with the continuous transformation and evolution of technology in the banking sector. With digitalization and the increasing deployment of online banking post-pandemic, the need for ensuring the safety of confidential consumer data has been on the rise.
Cost of Living Crisis Survey 2022 by SellCell Revealed
6000 People Surveyed Reveal How they will be Impacted by the Cost of Living Crisis & The Changes they will be Forced to Make to Manage Their Finances; including Turning Heating off, Cancelling TV Subscriptions, Borrowing More, Saving Less and Selling Personal Items. – 94% (UK) and 92% (US) of...
FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Working to Eliminate Emissions Linked to Grey Ammonia Production, Manure Use
FuelPositive is a technology company developing an onsite, containerized, green ammonia production system that decarbonizes and decentralizes ammonia production. With the world currently experiencing a fertilizer crisis, experts opine that the answer to the issue lies with the adoption of better agriculture practices rather than increased fertilizer production. On its...
4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) Announces Strategic CEO Appointment of Olivier Roussy Newton
Valour (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets, Web3 and decentralized finance, has announced the appointment of Olivier Roussy Newton as its CEO. The company’s former CEO, Russell Starr, will re-assume the role of head of capital markets and maintain his role as executive chairman. Roussy Newton, a co-founder of Valour, will assume the new role as a strategic move to accelerate the company’s further growth trajectory, to increase its global reach, build new partnerships and align its corporate governance initiatives globally. Previously founding and serving as president of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE), the first publicly traded crypto miner, Roussy Newton is a partner at Latent Capital, an investment fund focused on breakthrough technology in quantum computing, finance and bioinformatics. He also currently sits on the board of SEBA Bank AG. “Olivier is the natural choice for CEO as we navigate these difficult markets especially given his success leading HIVE Blockchain out of similarly challenging markets,” Starr said in the news release. “My role was never intended to be permanent and having someone with Olivier’s pedigree step in is testimony to the quality of Valour as a company and the global team supporting Valour’s vision of being the dominant ETP player in the world.”
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. These companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX and collectively referred to as Hallmark. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).
Fruit Attraction 2022 Breaks Records and Cements Madrid as World Fruit and Vegetable Capital
The Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, consolidates its global leadership by surpassing the figures seen in 2019, until now the most successful edition in its history, with 1,800 companies from 55 countries, more than 58,000 m2 of fruit and vegetable produce on offer and an expected attendance of 90,000 professionals from 130 countries.
Arbe Robotics ($ARBE) to Produce Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance Radars with Veoneer
TheNewswire - Arbe Robotics (ARBE) has announced that Veoneer has selected the company’s chipset solution for use in its next generation of long-range, high-resolution radars. The combination of Arbe's patented imaging radar chipset and Veoneer's patented waveguide technology will push the boundaries of perception performance, providing unrivaled safety for...
