$9.38 Billion Worldwide Marine Engines Industry to 2031 - Growth in International Marine Freight Transport is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022: A $10+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rear-view mirror market is expected to grow to $10.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Global Prosthetic Arm Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Prosthetic Arm Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The prosthetic arm market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15.86% to grow to US$2,212.657 million by 2027, from US$789.358 million in 2020. Increased healthcare spending in emerging economies,...
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BAE, Elbit, General Dynamics, L3Harris & Israel Aerospace Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global signals intelligence market is expected to grow from $13.65 billion in 2021 to $14.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The signals intelligence market is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%.
Last Chance to Register for This Biosimilars Training Course: Covering the Regulatory Pathways and Challenges for Both the EU and US (October 11-12, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biosimilars Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With some of the world's best-known biologics continuing to face patent expiration in the coming years, the biosimilar market is set for continued growth. This seminar will provide you with a global overview of biosimilars and how they differ...
4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations...
NEER Drives Low Carbon Life – A New Journey to the Asian Market
The butterfly effect of the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine war, the persistence of COVID-19, the frequent extreme weather and the rapid and rapid global warming has exacerbated the global energy crisis. There will also be more opportunities in the crisis, such as the global electricity shortage and water shortage in...
Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active...
FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Working to Eliminate Emissions Linked to Grey Ammonia Production, Manure Use
FuelPositive is a technology company developing an onsite, containerized, green ammonia production system that decarbonizes and decentralizes ammonia production. With the world currently experiencing a fertilizer crisis, experts opine that the answer to the issue lies with the adoption of better agriculture practices rather than increased fertilizer production. On its...
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Kamoa Copper Reports Record Quarterly Production of 97,820 Tonnes of Copper in Q3 2022
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex milled approximately 2.1 million tonnes of ore during the quarter at an average grade of 5.6% copper. Kamoa Copper has produced more than 240,000 tonnes of copper year-to-date. Phase 3 expansion progressing well, with box cut for the new Kamoa 1 and 2 mines now complete and...
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of...
Valbiotis Accelerates Its Marketing Strategy
Internationally, the signing of licensing or distribution partnerships with major players in nutrition and healthcare. In France, Valbiotis has chosen to internalize its commercial operations for direct distribution, in order to generate rapid turnover and to ensure an independent and value-creating source of income. Continued structuring and R&D efforts on...
Repair Bull Car Roof Lining Repair Specialists Launch Service in Every Australian Capital City With Month of Discounts
To celebrate its expansion into every Australian capital, the five-star rated automotive repair company is offering customers a discount on car roof lining repair throughout October 2022. Australia - October 7, 2022 — The Australia-wide coverage provided by Repair Bull’s specialist technicians now includes The Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast,...
Arbe Robotics ($ARBE) to Produce Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance Radars with Veoneer
TheNewswire - Arbe Robotics (ARBE) has announced that Veoneer has selected the company’s chipset solution for use in its next generation of long-range, high-resolution radars. The combination of Arbe's patented imaging radar chipset and Veoneer's patented waveguide technology will push the boundaries of perception performance, providing unrivaled safety for...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
Data Privacy in Banking Sector Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Cornami, Decentriq, Statice, and Immuta Among Others – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Data privacy has emerged as a crucial component with the continuous transformation and evolution of technology in the banking sector. With digitalization and the increasing deployment of online banking post-pandemic, the need for ensuring the safety of confidential consumer data has been on the rise.
