Styrene Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022: A $10+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rear-view mirror market is expected to grow to $10.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Fruit Attraction 2022 Breaks Records and Cements Madrid as World Fruit and Vegetable Capital
The Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, consolidates its global leadership by surpassing the figures seen in 2019, until now the most successful edition in its history, with 1,800 companies from 55 countries, more than 58,000 m2 of fruit and vegetable produce on offer and an expected attendance of 90,000 professionals from 130 countries.
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring BAE, Elbit, General Dynamics, L3Harris & Israel Aerospace Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global signals intelligence market is expected to grow from $13.65 billion in 2021 to $14.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21%. The signals intelligence market is expected to reach $17.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89%.
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
Cost of Living Crisis Survey 2022 by SellCell Revealed
6000 People Surveyed Reveal How they will be Impacted by the Cost of Living Crisis & The Changes they will be Forced to Make to Manage Their Finances; including Turning Heating off, Cancelling TV Subscriptions, Borrowing More, Saving Less and Selling Personal Items. – 94% (UK) and 92% (US) of...
Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active...
Kamoa Copper Reports Record Quarterly Production of 97,820 Tonnes of Copper in Q3 2022
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex milled approximately 2.1 million tonnes of ore during the quarter at an average grade of 5.6% copper. Kamoa Copper has produced more than 240,000 tonnes of copper year-to-date. Phase 3 expansion progressing well, with box cut for the new Kamoa 1 and 2 mines now complete and...
Global Prosthetic Arm Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Prosthetic Arm Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The prosthetic arm market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15.86% to grow to US$2,212.657 million by 2027, from US$789.358 million in 2020. Increased healthcare spending in emerging economies,...
Xignal Exchange is conducting a joint investment project with Kazakhstan’s leading bank
Kazakhstan’s leading bank and global cryptocurrency exchange XIGNAL announced on September 29 (local time) that they will conduct a joint investment project. Nurbank Co., Ltd., a stable commercial bank in Kazakhstan, has branches in each region and provides complex financial services for corporations and individual customers. Currently, it is reviewing the possibility of conducting a joint investment project with XIGNAL, a virtual asset exchange.
4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations...
Global Web Analytics Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google and IBM - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web analytics market. The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to...
French citizens can now apply for a Canada visa online without having to go through a paper application process
The Canadian government has announced that France is now eligible for the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). This means that French citizens can now apply for a Canada visa online, without having to go through a paper application process.This is great news for both Canadian and French travellers, as it will make the visa application process much simpler and faster. For Canadians travelling to France, this will also mean that they no longer need to apply for a separate visas for each individual members of their family.If you are a French citizen planning to travel to Canada, be sure to visit the canada visa online website to learn more about the eTA and how to apply for it.
FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Working to Eliminate Emissions Linked to Grey Ammonia Production, Manure Use
FuelPositive is a technology company developing an onsite, containerized, green ammonia production system that decarbonizes and decentralizes ammonia production. With the world currently experiencing a fertilizer crisis, experts opine that the answer to the issue lies with the adoption of better agriculture practices rather than increased fertilizer production. On its...
Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Canada Renewable Energy Policy Handbook, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in the country. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of...
The Government of India has introduced a new online visa application system
The Indian government has recently launched a new online visa application system. This new system will streamline the visa application process and speed up decision-making by the authorities.All applicants will now be required to submit their visa application and supporting documents online. The online application system is available at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/.The following documents will be required for the online visa application:-A valid passport-A recent passport photograph-Proof of address in India-Proof of onward travel out of India-A completed visa application form.
NEER Drives Low Carbon Life – A New Journey to the Asian Market
The butterfly effect of the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine war, the persistence of COVID-19, the frequent extreme weather and the rapid and rapid global warming has exacerbated the global energy crisis. There will also be more opportunities in the crisis, such as the global electricity shortage and water shortage in...
Valbiotis Accelerates Its Marketing Strategy
Internationally, the signing of licensing or distribution partnerships with major players in nutrition and healthcare. In France, Valbiotis has chosen to internalize its commercial operations for direct distribution, in order to generate rapid turnover and to ensure an independent and value-creating source of income. Continued structuring and R&D efforts on...
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
