Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announced that unitholders will receive a dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend information is as follows:. As provided in the Trust Agreement, the quarterly royalty payment by Hilcorp North Slope, LLC to the Trust is the sum of the individual revenues attributed to the Trust as calculated each day during the quarter. The amount of revenue is determined by multiplying Royalty Production for each day in the calendar quarter by the Per Barrel Royalty for that day. Pursuant to the Trust Agreement, the Per Barrel Royalty for any day is the WTI Price for the day less the sum of (i) Chargeable Costs multiplied by the Cost Adjustment Factor and (ii) Production Taxes.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO