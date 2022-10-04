Global Crane (Mobile, Marine & Port, Fixed) Market Analysis Report 2022: A $45+ Billion Market by 2027 - Focus on Construction, Industrial Application, Mining And Excavation, and Oil & Gas - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global surface mining market is expected to grow from $24.45 billion in 2021 to $26.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surface mining market is expected to grow to $32.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.
Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022: A $10+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rear-view mirror market is expected to grow to $10.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
Global Web Analytics Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google and IBM - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web analytics market. The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to...
FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Working to Eliminate Emissions Linked to Grey Ammonia Production, Manure Use
FuelPositive is a technology company developing an onsite, containerized, green ammonia production system that decarbonizes and decentralizes ammonia production. With the world currently experiencing a fertilizer crisis, experts opine that the answer to the issue lies with the adoption of better agriculture practices rather than increased fertilizer production. On its...
Global Prosthetic Arm Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Prosthetic Arm Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The prosthetic arm market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15.86% to grow to US$2,212.657 million by 2027, from US$789.358 million in 2020. Increased healthcare spending in emerging economies,...
Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active...
Last Chance to Register for This Biosimilars Training Course: Covering the Regulatory Pathways and Challenges for Both the EU and US (October 11-12, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biosimilars Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With some of the world's best-known biologics continuing to face patent expiration in the coming years, the biosimilar market is set for continued growth. This seminar will provide you with a global overview of biosimilars and how they differ...
Kamoa Copper Reports Record Quarterly Production of 97,820 Tonnes of Copper in Q3 2022
Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex milled approximately 2.1 million tonnes of ore during the quarter at an average grade of 5.6% copper. Kamoa Copper has produced more than 240,000 tonnes of copper year-to-date. Phase 3 expansion progressing well, with box cut for the new Kamoa 1 and 2 mines now complete and...
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Data Privacy in Banking Sector Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Cornami, Decentriq, Statice, and Immuta Among Others – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Data privacy has emerged as a crucial component with the continuous transformation and evolution of technology in the banking sector. With digitalization and the increasing deployment of online banking post-pandemic, the need for ensuring the safety of confidential consumer data has been on the rise.
Repair Bull Car Roof Lining Repair Specialists Launch Service in Every Australian Capital City With Month of Discounts
To celebrate its expansion into every Australian capital, the five-star rated automotive repair company is offering customers a discount on car roof lining repair throughout October 2022. Australia - October 7, 2022 — The Australia-wide coverage provided by Repair Bull’s specialist technicians now includes The Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast,...
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
Fruit Attraction 2022 Breaks Records and Cements Madrid as World Fruit and Vegetable Capital
The Fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX, consolidates its global leadership by surpassing the figures seen in 2019, until now the most successful edition in its history, with 1,800 companies from 55 countries, more than 58,000 m2 of fruit and vegetable produce on offer and an expected attendance of 90,000 professionals from 130 countries.
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.
Xignal Exchange is conducting a joint investment project with Kazakhstan’s leading bank
Kazakhstan’s leading bank and global cryptocurrency exchange XIGNAL announced on September 29 (local time) that they will conduct a joint investment project. Nurbank Co., Ltd., a stable commercial bank in Kazakhstan, has branches in each region and provides complex financial services for corporations and individual customers. Currently, it is reviewing the possibility of conducting a joint investment project with XIGNAL, a virtual asset exchange.
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Infinity Stone Ventures, Mullen Group, Surge Battery Metals, and Dundee Corporation Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Infinity Stone Ventures, Mullen Group, Surge Battery Metals, and Dundee Corporation discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a...
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Distribution to Unitholders for the Third Quarter of 2022
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announced that unitholders will receive a dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The dividend information is as follows:. As provided in the Trust Agreement, the quarterly royalty payment by Hilcorp North Slope, LLC to the Trust is the sum of the individual revenues attributed to the Trust as calculated each day during the quarter. The amount of revenue is determined by multiplying Royalty Production for each day in the calendar quarter by the Per Barrel Royalty for that day. Pursuant to the Trust Agreement, the Per Barrel Royalty for any day is the WTI Price for the day less the sum of (i) Chargeable Costs multiplied by the Cost Adjustment Factor and (ii) Production Taxes.
