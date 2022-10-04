Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Porcupine a 9 week old tabby cat. Porcupine is playful and loving and through Oct. 9 Porcupine and all her friends at the shelter are fee waived. That is thanks to a grant from Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter program.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO