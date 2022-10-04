Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theriver953.com
News Maker Greg Rogers on Oct. at SVEC
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is celebrating National Cooperative month. As we do the first Fri. of every month we are talking with SVEC. This month the President and CEO of SVEC Greg Rogers is with us in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren...
theriver953.com
Furever Friday: Meet Porcupine
Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Porcupine a 9 week old tabby cat. Porcupine is playful and loving and through Oct. 9 Porcupine and all her friends at the shelter are fee waived. That is thanks to a grant from Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter program.
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
theriver953.com
News Maker Todd Jones on job opportunities and more
Warren County is into an exceptionally busy time of year. We spoke with Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about the upcoming activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd not only tells us about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theriver953.com
Arrest made in the 2017 Cedar Creek bombing attempt
Federal authorities announced in a news release that an arrest has been made in the attempted bombing of a 2017 reenactment at Cedar Creek. Authorities have arrested and indicted Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a Civil War reenactment in October 2017.
theriver953.com
Virginia Tourism reaches and exceeds pre-pandemic levels
In an email Shenandoah County Tourism announced that tourism has surpassed pre pandemic levels in their contributions to both the local and state economy. Tourism expenditures reached over $130 million while local labor income reached $31 million supporting almost 1,150 jobs in Shenandoah County alone. In addition, tourism supported over...
theriver953.com
Martinsburg Authorities apprehend a shooting suspect
Martinsburg Police and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of two suspects in a shooting incident. Thorough the investigation Travis Nash and Christian Callahan were identified as the shooters. A warrant for attempted murder in the 1st degree and conspiracy to commit attempted murder in the first degree...
Comments / 0