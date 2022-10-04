$5.84 Billion Worldwide Subscription & Billing Management Industry to 2031 - Rising Penetration of Electronic Media and Devices is Expected to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022: A $10+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rear-view mirror market is expected to grow to $10.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Global Prosthetic Arm Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Technology, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Prosthetic Arm Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The prosthetic arm market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15.86% to grow to US$2,212.657 million by 2027, from US$789.358 million in 2020. Increased healthcare spending in emerging economies,...
Global Web Analytics Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google and IBM - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web analytics market. The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to...
Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global surface mining market is expected to grow from $24.45 billion in 2021 to $26.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surface mining market is expected to grow to $32.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.
Global Tactical Communication Market Report 2022: Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tactical Communication Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, Communication, Combat), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems), Type (Soldier Radios, Manpacks, VIC, HCDR), Frequency, Technology, Point of Sale, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD...
Last Chance to Register for This Biosimilars Training Course: Covering the Regulatory Pathways and Challenges for Both the EU and US (October 11-12, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biosimilars Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. With some of the world's best-known biologics continuing to face patent expiration in the coming years, the biosimilar market is set for continued growth. This seminar will provide you with a global overview of biosimilars and how they differ...
Data Privacy in Banking Sector Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Cornami, Decentriq, Statice, and Immuta Among Others – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- Data privacy has emerged as a crucial component with the continuous transformation and evolution of technology in the banking sector. With digitalization and the increasing deployment of online banking post-pandemic, the need for ensuring the safety of confidential consumer data has been on the rise.
4th Annual North America Mining Investment Conference and Exhibition (Toronto, Canada - October 27-28, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "4th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations...
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
NEER Drives Low Carbon Life – A New Journey to the Asian Market
The butterfly effect of the persistence of the Russia-Ukraine war, the persistence of COVID-19, the frequent extreme weather and the rapid and rapid global warming has exacerbated the global energy crisis. There will also be more opportunities in the crisis, such as the global electricity shortage and water shortage in...
ViDiLOOK’s revolutionary blockchain and new media technology received huge support from world-renowned media companies
ViDiLOOK Tech is a blockchain media company strategically invested by Kadokawa Corporation. With such a strong background support, ViDiLOOK will surely lead to a new era of new media and bring a new era of traffic and wealth value to global users. ViDiLOOK: Created by ViDiLOOK Tech, a new media...
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022
Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
Cost of Living Crisis Survey 2022 by SellCell Revealed
6000 People Surveyed Reveal How they will be Impacted by the Cost of Living Crisis & The Changes they will be Forced to Make to Manage Their Finances; including Turning Heating off, Cancelling TV Subscriptions, Borrowing More, Saving Less and Selling Personal Items. – 94% (UK) and 92% (US) of...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. These companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX and collectively referred to as Hallmark. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Infinity Stone Ventures, Mullen Group, Surge Battery Metals, and Dundee Corporation Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Infinity Stone Ventures, Mullen Group, Surge Battery Metals, and Dundee Corporation discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a...
Searchlight Capital Partners to Acquire a Minority Stake in Synergy Marine Group
Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and Synergy Marine Group (“Synergy") have today announced the completion of Searchlight’s acquisition of a minority ownership stake in Synergy, a leading global ship manager and provider of end-to-end maritime solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
