neusenews.com
Fire truck visit at Neuseway Nature Park on Saturday
A fire truck visit will be held at Neuseway Nature Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Neuseway Nature Park said in the Facebook event, "Come explore a firetruck and meet our local firefighters of Kinston Fire Department!" The exhibits of the nature park...
WITN
Lenoir County Fair underway this week
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
neusenews.com
Help Wanted: Sports Correspondent
Neuse News is seeking a qualified sports correspondent to provide content for our sports digital platform - Neuse News Sports. The sports correspondent will produce daily sports-related content, including videos and graphics, and will work with local athletic directors and coaches to ensure fair news coverage. The sports correspondent will:
WITN
MumFest back in New Bern this weekend
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is returning to New Bern this weekend, kicking off a month-long celebration. MumFest is scheduled to kick off on Saturday in the streets of downtown New Bern. The festival will include food, amusement rides, as well as performances by BMX riders, trampoline and ariel performers, musical guests, and more.
neusenews.com
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue to hold Annual National Fire Safety Week Open House
Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue would like to send a formal invitation to each media outlet to come and see our Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten and First Graders from the entire county during the week from October 10th through October 14th, each day from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM. This year is a special treat for us, because each and every Elementary School, Public and Private, will be attending at some point throughout the week. This will be the biggest number we have ever hosted. A whopping 1101 Students. The kids always have an absolute blast while learning all about Fire Safety. We have 10 learning stations that the children come and visit. Each learning station is 10 minutes long and each group of kids switch out to the next until all 10 stations have been visited.
neusenews.com
Local Fair Cheerleading Competition results
1st place - E.B. Frink Middle School. Lenoir County swept the Middle School Division. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times.
neusenews.com
National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools
NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
WITN
‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing Greenville sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are looking for a ‘Talladega Nights’ fan wanted for vandalizing city sidewalks. Greenville Police posted a picture of the suspect on Facebook saying ‘Ricky Bobby’ was caught on video spray painting the sidewalks with “Nascar on USA” stencils. The vandalism resulted in about $1,000 in damages.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Historical Society to Hold Upscale ABC Yard Sale
The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Sale will have six departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 32nd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only for purchases under $150. Credits cards accepted only for sales of $150 and more. All purchases must be picked up by 3 p.m. No deliveries available.
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
neusenews.com
Jones Senior recognizes Morehead-Cain Scholarship nominees
Jones Senior High School posted the following on their Facebook page:. We are honored to recognize the following Seniors as Morehead-Cain Scholarship Nominees for Jones Senior High School. The Morehead-Cain Scholarship provides a four-year, fully funded educational experience for students of the highest caliber at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Nominees are selected based on the following criteria: Leadership, Character, Scholarship and Physical Vigor.
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
WITN
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
piratemedia1.com
ECU game days found to affect prices of hotels and local businesses
Officials and students from Greenville, North Carolina, discuss higher hotel and local business rates due to East Carolina University home football game day weekends. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said ever since the existence of hotels, special event weekends have always had higher rates than its normal price range.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
earnthenecklace.com
Hannah Jeffries Leaving WITN-TV: Where Is the East Carolina Anchor Going?
Hannah Jeffries has had a relatively brief career in broadcasting, but North Carolina is already attached to this young reporter. Now she’s stepping back to transition into a new career. Hannah Jeffries announced she is leaving WITN-TV in October 2022. Greenville residents naturally had questions about where she is going next and whether they will see her on their screens soon. Fortunately for WITN-TV viewers, the station and Jeffries have answered the queries about her departure from WITN.
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
