Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue would like to send a formal invitation to each media outlet to come and see our Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten and First Graders from the entire county during the week from October 10th through October 14th, each day from 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM. This year is a special treat for us, because each and every Elementary School, Public and Private, will be attending at some point throughout the week. This will be the biggest number we have ever hosted. A whopping 1101 Students. The kids always have an absolute blast while learning all about Fire Safety. We have 10 learning stations that the children come and visit. Each learning station is 10 minutes long and each group of kids switch out to the next until all 10 stations have been visited.

