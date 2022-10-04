Read full article on original website
WCVB
Woman stabbed near MBTA station in Boston
BOSTON — A woman was sent to a hospital early Friday after a stabbing near an MBTA station in Boston. The incident happened just after midnight at Centre and Lamartine streets in Jamaica Plain near the Jackson Square Station, police said. Several officers were seen in an area surrounded...
WCVB
16-year-old girl dies, 3 others injured in crash on Interstate 190 in central Massachusetts
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A teenage girl died and three other young people were seriously Thursday night in a crash in Leominster, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The 16-year-old girl, a resident of Ayer, was a passenger in a Ford Mustang convertible that went off Interstate 190, down an embankment and into the woods at 7:10 p.m., state police said.
WCVB
Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought
BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
WCVB
Police investigating pair of vehicle fires in South Boston
BOSTON — Police in South Boston are investigating whether a pair of vehicle fires overnight are connected. At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the corner of West First and F streets for a vehicle fire that appeared to be caused by burning trash, a police report said. Officers found...
Rookie Providence cop fired after suspect escapes from hospital
Probationary officer Rommy Morel was fired after multiple infractions, including the suspect's escape.
WCVB
2 police motorcycles crash during funeral escort
WALTHAM, Mass. — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving police motorcycles in Waltham, Massachusetts. The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. Two Waltham police motorcycle officers were doing a funeral escort when they crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
whdh.com
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
Police looking to ID suspect in Cranston car breaks
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a series of car breaks in Cranston.
WCVB
Convicted bank robber arrested in Boston after several recent holdups
BOSTON — A man who has publicly claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies was arrested again in Boston, where authorities say he recently robbed two more and was caught while attempting to rob a third. William Sequeira, 59, of Providence, was arrested on Wednesday during an attempted...
I-Team: Infamous bank robber William Sequeira arrested in Boston
BOSTON - An infamous criminal, who claims he's robbed more than 100 banks, was arrested in an attempted heist in the Back Bay, according to I-Team sources. The Boston Police Department's Bank Robbery task force tackled William Sequeira inside the Citizens Bank on Boylston Street Wednesday afternoon. Sequeira is a serial bank robber who served decades in prison. On the TV show "Caught in Providence", Sequeira bragged that the movie "The Town" starring Ben Affleck is based on his life. No other details about the arrest have been released.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
bpdnews.com
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
GoLocalProv
Security Guard Threatened With Knife After Confronting Shoplifter at Providence Store
A store security guard at a store in Providence was reportedly threatened with a knife after confronting a shoplifter. Shortly after 7 PM on Wednesday, police responded to the Family Dollar store at 1280 Broad Street for a report of a man with a knife. According to police, they met...
WCVB
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant pleads guilty in Troop E overtime abuse case
BOSTON — A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. David Keefe, 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court to larceny over $250 by...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Eight MBTA bus riders hospitalized after crash in Boston
BOSTON - Eight MBTA riders and a bus driver were taken to hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into their bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Dixwell Street when the truck hit the front right side of the bus, the MBTA said. None of the injuries to those on the bus are considered life-threatening, according to Transit police. The T said riders reported neck and back pain.It's believed the driver of the other vehicle suffered a medical emergency and passed out before the crash, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
3 charged for roles in nationwide ‘grandparent scam’
Police arrested in three people in connection with a nationwide investigation into a so-called "grandparent scam."
Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court
REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
