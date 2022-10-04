Ion Exchange Resin Markets in China: Demand to Grow at 4% Through 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Canadian government has announced that France is now eligible for the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). This means that French citizens can now apply for a Canada visa online, without having to go through a paper application process.This is great news for both Canadian and French travellers, as it will make the visa application process much simpler and faster. For Canadians travelling to France, this will also mean that they no longer need to apply for a separate visas for each individual members of their family.If you are a French citizen planning to travel to Canada, be sure to visit the canada visa online website to learn more about the eTA and how to apply for it.

