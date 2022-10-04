ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, PA

Alzheimer's Association raises over $34,000 during local Walk to End Alzheimer's event

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
 3 days ago
BEAVER ‒ Despite some rainy weather, community members came together over the weekend to raise thousands of dollars to help those living with Alzheimer's disease.

Members of the Alzheimer's Association and Beaver County residents gathered in Beaver's Irvine Park for their annual "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Saturday, raising funds and awareness about the memory-affecting disease. This year, dozens of teams came together to raise over $34,000 to support Alzheimer's care and research.

“Nearly 200 people joined us at Irvine Park on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research,” said Sara Giammarise, senior development director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter. “We are so grateful for the community support, as well as our volunteers and sponsors, who helped make this year’s event a success. Together, we are making a difference and will continue to fight for a cure.”

This year's top donor was the Thomas Tough team, which raised over $3,5000 at the walk. The team's captain, Dawn Thomas, started the team in loving memory of her husband, Bill.

According to event representatives, Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Over 280,000 of those currently living with the disease reside in Pennsylvania, with a total of over 6 million people facing symptoms of the disease across the country.

Fundraising for the Walk to End Alzheimer's will continue through Dec. 31. Those interested in contributing to the campaign can donate online at act.alz.org/beaver.

