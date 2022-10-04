A community well served: Deb Egemo retires after years in Spencer's Post Office

"The world always looks brighter from behind a smile." — Unknown

The infectious smile of Deb Egemo will no longer be on hand to greet customers at the Spencer Post Office. Effective Monday, Oct. 3, Egemo officially put a 'delivered' stamp on her career, and head into retirement.

Starting on March 8, 1980, Egemo began her journey with the United States Postal Service as a clerk/carrier at the Bloomington branch. In fact, she was the first woman carrier in Bloomington. She made her move to the Spencer location in 2006. Along the way, she has made lots of friends and lots of memories. Some of her fondest memories are of decorating for the holidays, pitch-ins with co-workers and community events she's been a part of.

Local sports:Patriots are sectional tennis champs.

"There's just so many blessings," Egemo reminisced. "With all the friends, my postal family, the friends I've made, the community, the involvement with some of the community members and just seeing people grow over the years... I love that."

Although she didn't move here career-wise until 2006, Egemo and her family have been residents of Owen County since 1985.

"My kids went to school here," Egemo said. "An now my grandchildren are close by, in Ellettsville."

Looking forward, her retirement looks to keep her busy.

"I am going to sleep," Egemo joked. "No, but we are adding an addition to our house, so I'll be painting. I want to get back into crocheting and get back into my pilates."

And even though her work career is done, she still plans to be a big part of the community.

"One of the women here, she already told me about the library having a fitness class," Egemo said excitedly. "And everyone wants me to volunteer. So, I'm going to have to spend a day here and a day there."

She also is excited about getting to spend more time with her family and watching her grandkids play sports and grow. She also has a new grandchild on the way, something she is very excited about.

Hiker's Path:Sodalis Nature Park

"I just feel that Spencer, I've met so many people in this community and it truly makes you feel like this is your home," Egemo explained. "They are always welcoming. There are the businesses that have put all this energy into building the community and I'm just in awe of them. The schools, and everywhere... the park, it's amazing (to see the progress.)"

It's the friendships and the kindness that's been shared with her that she'll miss the most.

"I'm blessed. There have been so many kind people. This has been the best place (to work) and that means so much," Egemo said. "So, I just want to thank them for all of their kindness and love. They've made my days happy."