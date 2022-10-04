ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison may revive decades-old bike plan: 'Now is the time'

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
 3 days ago
EDISON – Drivers may need to share the roads with more cyclists after residents last week called for the township to create more bike lanes, including on some of the nearly 100 township roads set to be repaved.

To demonstrate their point, cyclists were slated to meet Sunday on Kilmer Road to show where a bike lane could be created that would connect to the Edison Train Station, into Highland Park as well as part of the Rutgers campus.

"We need more bike paths and along with that we need more bike racks so more people can bike around," said a Jefferson Avenue resident during Wednesday's township council meeting.

Walter Stochel Jr., chair of the Open Space Advisory Committee, said former Mayor George Spadoro presented plans in 1995 for nearly 95 miles of bicycle routes and paths in Edison. The plan, developed by a professional planner, was intended to connect neighborhoods, schools, shopping and business areas.

Among the roads designated in the plan for bike lanes were Grove Avenue, Plainfield Road, Planfield Avenue, Tingley Lane, Inman Avenue, Oak Tree Road, Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge Avenue and Talmadge Road.

Stochel said shortly after Spadoro's announcement, the township marked a 1.5-mile bike route along Old Post Road and the Boulevard of the Eagles near Edison High School. To support the plan, and the creation of the Middlesex Greenway, bike enthusiasts created the Bicycle Tour of Edison in 1996, an annual event in Edison and neighboring Metuchen.

By 2003 the bike plan was incorporation into the township master plan and in 2007 Edison received a grant to create a bike route and path from the municipal building through Papaianni Park, along Central Avenue to North 8th Avenue, he said.

"At that time, we thought things were rolling along, and then it stopped," Stochel said. "The route on Central Avenue was never finished and no other routes were created. For 15 years there has been no action. At the same time, Metuchen, Piscataway and Woodbridge have upgraded their routes and some of those end at the Edison border."

Stochel said the Edison Bicycle Initiative, a collaboration of Edison residents; the Open Space Committee and the Middlesex Greenway Coalition is asking the township to take action by implementing the 1995 bicycle plan.

"We are asking the township to take a first step by creating a bike route and lane on Kilmer Road," Stockel said.

Kilmer Road is a more than 50-foot wide, two-lane roadway with a 25-mph speed limit and enough room for a bike lane, and was included in the 1995 bike plan, he said, adding people currently bike and walk along that roadway.

He said a Kilmer Road bike route would connect to the existing Cedar Lane bike route in Highland Park to Johnson Park, Rutgers Livingston campus, Edison softball and soccer fields, the Kilmer Post Office, the Edison Train Station as well as the Rutgers bike system and allow students from the Busch and Livingston campuses to bike to the Edison Train Station.

Mayor Sam Joshi expressed interest in the idea.

“The idea of adding more bike lanes to our township is exciting,” Joshi said. “Our current Master Plan Committee is carefully reviewing every road and will integrate more bike paths into their plans. However, we must ensure the paths we create are safe and strategically connect our community.”

The township recently announced plans to pave 100 township roads.

"Now is the time to incorporate the bike plan on these streets when they are repaved over the next two years," Stochel said, adding the township has an opportunity to implement a new vision for people who can walk and bike in safety rather than using their cars.

He said bike routes also will be discussed during the 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Open Space Committee meeting at the Municipal Building.

Council President Joseph Coyle indicated the council would follow up on the plan.

"The council should do this. I'm all in," said Councilwoman Margot Harris, who described herself as an avid biker who uses the Middlesex Greenway. "I would love to see more pathways. Twenty-seven years later I would love to see this realized."

