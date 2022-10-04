ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Caribbean restaurant coming to South Avenue in Plainfield

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago
PLAINFIELD – The restaurant corridor along South Avenue is about to get some Caribbean flavor.

A sign is posted at the shuttered White Castle, 1335 South Ave., announcing that Golden Krust is coming to the site. The White Castle, not far from the Fanwood border, closed more than a year ago.

The date for Golden Krust’s opening has not been announced. A message sent to the company has not yet been returned.

Golden Krust's menu features flavors of the Jamaican cuisine, including meals with jerk chicken, jerk wings, jerk pork, curried chicken and goat, meat and vegetable patties, fried sweet plantains and rice and peas.

The franchise’s roots date to 1949 when Mavis and Ephraim Hawthorne, parents of restaurant founder Lowell Hawthorne, ran Hawthorne & Sons Bakery near St. Mary, Jamaica, with the help of the couple's 11 children. The siblings and their families opened the first Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery in New York in 1989 and the first franchise opened in Brooklyn in 1996, according to the company's website.

Local:California marijuana firm eyes Plainfield for cultivation facility. Here's what's planned

The 100th restaurant opened in 2005 in Queens, and the company celebrated 30 years in business in 2019.

Golden Krust has New Jersey restaurants along Route 22 in Union, as well as in Jersey City, Irvington, Orange, Newark and Teaneck.

Golden Krust will join restaurants and food establishments already along a section of South Avenue between Leland Avenue and Terrill Road, including Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's, Dairy Queen, Wendy's, Freppe's TexMex and Wawa and 7-Eleven convenience stores.

