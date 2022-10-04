ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, SD

Groton hosts Lake Region Marching Band Festival Friday

By American News
 3 days ago
Eleven area school band will join two Groton marching bands for the Lake Region Marching Band Festival in Groton Friday.

The parade of bands is on Groton's Main Street starting at Railroad Avenue and concluding at Ninth Avenue. The parade begins at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Awards will be given to the top two bands in the high school and middle school band division, and the top three bands in the combined division. Other awards include Best Color Guard, Best Winds, and Best Percussion. A Grand Champion Award will also be awarded to the band with the highest score overall. Awards are given following the parade at the school football field. Concessions will be available at the football field.

Groton's high school and middle school bands will be joined by bands from Aberdeen Roncalli, Faulkton, Langford, Leola, Ipswich, Frederick, Great Plains Lutheran, Northwestern, Pierre, Milbank Middle School, and Aberdeen Simmons and Holgate Middle School.

The event will be live-streamed at GDILIVE.COM. Anyone at the event can also listen to the announcer at 89.3 FM

