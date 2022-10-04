ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hook, NY

Frequent flyer miles: Marathons take Red Hook runner across globe

By Pete Colaizzo
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
Running has taken Kent Rinehart to places he’s never been before. Literally and figuratively.

The Red Hook resident recently completed the Berlin Marathon in a personal-record time of 3 hours, 8 minutes, 57 seconds. It continued an impressive string of personal-best performances during his decade of tackling 26.2-mile races.

Berlin was the fifth of six World Marathon Majors for Rinehart, who is the dean of undergraduate admission at Marist College. Last year, he completed the London Marathon in a then-PR of 3:10:17. He had previously finished New York City, Boston and Chicago. The only major star remaining for him is Tokyo.

Along with the marathon majors, Rinehart is a certified marathon pacer, helping hundreds of runners achieve their goals by locking in to a predetermined pace for his assigned pace group. He’ll be busy the remainder of the fall marathon season doing just that.

Between pacing others and chasing PRs around the globe, Rinehart logs his share of frequent flyer miles before stomping out the running miles in marathons near and far, large and small. Marathon running literally takes him places.

Additionally, like most marathon runners, there is that competitive fire that burns brightly in the 51-year-old. Why else would he train so hard and so long for so many months at a time?

“Running,’’ he said in a post-race email, “is a place where I can compete. Admittedly, I’m just competing against myself most the time. However, it fills the competitive void that I lost once I left college (as a hockey player).’’

Heading into Berlin, Rinehart had several goals, starting with another Boston Marathon qualifying and culminating with a fast PR time. The grueling travel schedule did not fit in well with his initial plans.

“I did not sleep well all week in Berlin,’’ he said. “The jet lag was there all week. I just didn’t feel energetic at all. I did a couple shakeout runs near my hotel, but they weren’t great.”

Rinehart was able to overcome the travel difficulties with incredibly consistent and smart pacing. His first 13.1 miles were covered in 1:34:38; his second 13.1 miles were run in 1:34:19. This allowed him to steadily move through the field of more than 25,000 runners, passing nearly 1,500 people from the 5-kilometer mark until the finish – his final place was 3,077th.

The weather and course conditions were perfect; Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathoner of them all, improved his world-best time at Berlin to a mind-boggling 2:01:09. Rinehart (along with pretty much everyone else) was literally miles behind the great Kipchoge, but he was able to cash in on the fastest of the world marathon majors.

“Boston and New York have too many hills to be considered fast,’’ Rinehart said. “London had congestion challenges. Although I’ve seen others complain about the narrow streets in Berlin, I didn’t experience this. Chicago is flat, however there are a few places where the turns are a bit more severe than Berlin, and Chicago has more exposure to the sun. Berlin is shaded for more of the course than Chicago.”

In addition, he said, at Berlin there is blue line on the road throughout the 26.2 miles, helping runners navigate the fastest “tangents” on the route, which can save precious seconds.

Since his first marathon at Disney in 2011, which he completed in 3:39:29, Rinehart has achieved a steady stream of improvement in his finishing times, especially starting in six years ago. Here’s a quick glance at that progression:

  • 2016: Personal-best and Boston Marathon qualifying time of 3:21:04, at the New York City Marathon.
  • 2017: Personal-best time of 3:18:55, at Chicago.
  • 2018: Personal-best time of 3:15:00 at Red for the Red in Pennsylvania.
  • 2019: Personal-best time of 3:12:43 at Indianapolis.
  • 2020: No races due to pandemic.
  • 2021: Personal-best time of 3:10:17, at London.
  • 2022: Personal-best time of 3:08:57, at Berlin.

As Rinehart runs through middle age, he gets faster and faster. And, there is no resting on his laurels. Next week, he will be leading a pace group at the Mohawk Hudson Marathon in Albany. In November, he will be at the front of pace groups at both the NYC and Philadelphia marathons.

“Thinking about this race and my training … as I get older, I’ve realized the importance of stretching and strength workouts,’’ Rinehart said. “When I regularly stretch and do running specific strength workouts, they enable me to continue to push my training without getting injured.”

This is common refrain among runners who train hard and aim to race competitively as they get older, all the while avoiding the injury bug. He added: “I admit, I don’t particularly enjoy them. However, my aches and pains are minimized or even eliminated when I’m disciplined to my stretching and strength workouts.’’

Along with the hard and long training miles, Rinehart seems to have perfected the formula for outrunning Father Time. Another year, another country, another world major … and another personal-best time.

Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club member Pete Colaizzo, the track coach at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, writes on running every week. He can be reached at runhed246@hotmail.com. For more club information, go to www.mhrrc.org

