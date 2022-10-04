Gary Ervin Munyan passed away unexpectedly July, 24, 2022, in Kila, Montana. He was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, the son of Paul and Mona (Stovall) Munyan. Gary graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. After the war, he obtained a degree in agriculture from Northern Montana College in Havre, Montana, and also attended Yellowstone Bible College. Gary rounded out his career as a very respected heavy equipment operator in Montana, Nevada and Arizona. He was predeceased by his parents. Surviving are his two daughters, Crystal Grayson (husband, James) and Gemie Roeda (husband, Drew), and four grandchildren, Jonathan, Emma, Jeremy and Hilary; his brothers, Terry Munyan and Tim Munyan, and his nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly. Gary was a true Montanan and happiest hunting and fishing in his beloved state with his side-kick, Jasper. A private service is being planned in Troy, Montana, in the summer of 2023.

KILA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO