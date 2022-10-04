Read full article on original website
Mexican Citizen Arrested in Kalispell on Suspicion of Trafficking Fentanyl
A Mexican citizen was arrested in Kalispell after law enforcement seized approximately 12,000 fentanyl pills, a firearm and more than $62,000 in cash from a vehicle in which he was a passenger in. Cuauhtemoc Cervantes Samaniego, 29, had an initial appearance in federal court on Oct. 6 before U.S. Magistrate...
Arnold Marvin Bowker
Arnold Marvin Bowker was born August 18, 1947, to Everett and Frances (Belik) Bowker. He was joined by a brother, Larry, in 1950. Though born in Minot, North Dakota, the family moved to Montana when their boys were young. They settled in Libby and that is where Arne grew up. He attended school and graduated from the new Libby High School in 1965, the first class to do so. Arne wanted to enlist, but the physical led to the discovery of heart issues. Doctors said if he took it easy, he might see 30! Well, Arne decided if he was meant to...
J. Joe Nelson
J. Joe Nelson was born in Canton, Oklahoma, on Dec. 21, 1931, to Robert Lee and Fannie Mae Williams Nelson, the fourth of six children. When he was 4, the family moved to Bowman, Idaho. At the age of 12, the family moved to Curley Creek outside of Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He passed away on September 29, 2022 at his home in Libby, Montana. He joined the Air Force in 1949. After basic and advanced training, he sailed five days on a troop ship to Alaska. He was stationed at Elmendorf Air Base in Anchorage for 24 months where he was...
Community discusses rise in homelessness in Flathead County
Community leaders, business owners and first responders met in Kalispell Thursday morning at the Flathead Warming Center to have a real conversation about homelessness in Flathead County.
George Robert “Bob” Sanders
George Robert “Bob” Sanders, 93, of Troy, Montana, left this world on Sept. 29, 2022. He ended a full life of 93 years at home with his family present, just as he had wished. The Sanders family first came to Troy in 1917. Bob’s father, Henry Sanders and mother, Lavina (Fouks) Sanders were temporarily living in Kellogg, Idaho, where Henry was working as a carpenter at the Bunker Hill Mine, when Bob was born on Jan. 14, 1929. Bob grew up on the family’s dairy farm and ranch in the Iron Creek Valley, south of Troy, where as a child he helped deliver...
Gary Ervin Munyan
Gary Ervin Munyan passed away unexpectedly July, 24, 2022, in Kila, Montana. He was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, the son of Paul and Mona (Stovall) Munyan. Gary graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. After the war, he obtained a degree in agriculture from Northern Montana College in Havre, Montana, and also attended Yellowstone Bible College. Gary rounded out his career as a very respected heavy equipment operator in Montana, Nevada and Arizona. He was predeceased by his parents. Surviving are his two daughters, Crystal Grayson (husband, James) and Gemie Roeda (husband, Drew), and four grandchildren, Jonathan, Emma, Jeremy and Hilary; his brothers, Terry Munyan and Tim Munyan, and his nieces and nephews, all who loved him dearly. Gary was a true Montanan and happiest hunting and fishing in his beloved state with his side-kick, Jasper. A private service is being planned in Troy, Montana, in the summer of 2023.
Logan Health renames award after Winslow Nichols
Beginning this school year, Logan Health will be renaming their Today’s Achievers, Tomorrow’s Leaders program after Winslow Nichols, one of the program’s first award winners. Winslow, who was chosen as the winner in February of 2020 while a junior at Columbia Falls High School, tragically died on June 7 this year in a climbing accident on Mount Brown in Glacier National Park.
Authorities say Troy woman tried to run over boyfriend
A Troy woman was recently jailed after being accused of trying to run over her boyfriend during an alleged domestic disturbance. Amanda Rose Marcum, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Lincoln County District Court to felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault. Marcum appeared via video from the county Detention Center. According to the charging document filed by Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeffrey Zwang, county Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ben Fisher wrote in a report that he responded to the Troy dispatch office on Sept. 8 to speak with the alleged victim. The man told Fisher he had...
New charge filed against man linked to Whitefish shooting last May
Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a Rollins man accused of firing a gun in downtown Whitefish in May, allegedly connecting him to two other incidents involving gunfire that same night. Wilson Dane Huyser, 33, initially was brought up on a felony criminal endangerment charge following the May 14...
Libby hosts 22nd Annual Veterans Stand Down
The 22nd Annual North West Veterans Stand Down and Food Pantry was held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Libby Memorial Events Center. The event provided free haircuts, surplus military clothing, refreshments and lunch, food boxes and other resources, including a service officer for the VA Clinic, providers for physical and mental health, employment counseling and referrals to community resources. For more information about veteran's services in northwest Montana, call 406-756-7304 or go to https://veteransfoodpantry.org/ Also, for services in Libby, contact the Libby Clinic at 293-8711 or see its website at https://www.libbyclinic.com/.
Flathead Electric grants support Libby athletes, food bank
Flathead Electric's Roundup for Safety Board awarded $37,225 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations in Libby at its Sept. 8 meeting. One included a $7,500 grant requested jointly by the Libby Loggers cross country team and the Kootenai Cross Country Ski Club. Another was a $8,000 grant to build a covered walkway at the Libby Food Pantry. Loggers head coach Brittany Katzer requested pop-up tents with walls to protect runners and skiers from Northwest Montana’s mercurial weather. The teams are no strangers to competing in extreme heat, cold and wind. This fall, there are 44 runners. This winter, more than 100 skiers...
Libby 2022 Homecoming Photos
Libby celebrated 2022 Homecoming with events all week at the schools as well as with a parade, pep rally and bonfire on Thursday and a win over the Browning Indians in Friday night's football game. ...
Lasting Legacy: Grattan’s contributions to Whitefish live on after longtime resident dies
Tim Grattan was a visionary for the town of Whitefish — a resident and respectful developer that saw the potential of the area and pursued projects that few had the courage to see through. The longtime Whitefish community member is a big reason the Whitefish Lake Golf Club has...
Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee meeting on Oct. 6
The Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee is meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Kootenai National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Libby. A virtual link cam will be provided for the public. Funding available is $468,546.83 for Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) projects this year. These funds are made available to Lincoln County through the Secure Rural Schools and Self-determination Act. The agenda will include: Discuss, prioritize, and approve RAC proposals and; Receive public comment. The committee is authorized under the Secure Rural Schools and Self-Determination Act and operates in compliance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act. The meeting is open to the public. For more information on the Committee or to learn more about the RAC, please contact RAC coordinator Larona Rebo at 406-283-7764 or larona.rebo@usda.gov.
Kalispell Approves Eight-Story Parking Garage Project
A proposal to build a $9.2 million, eight-story parking garage with 78 multifamily units and commercial space is moving forward in Kalispell after the city council on Oct. 3 approved multiple resolutions and a conditional use permit that will support the project, despite opposition from some residents and business owners.
Eureka man receives suspended sentence for felony theft
A Eureka man who pleaded guilty to stealing various sporting goods earlier this year received a suspended sentence on Sept. 12 in Lincoln County District Court. Colin Clifford Wolf, 24, and Vaughn Grier Rouse, 25, of Rexford, were accused of stealing guns and fishing rods, an inflatable raft and an outboard motor from a home located on Berger Lane, north of Eureka on March 9. Rouse is also facing a felony charge for the alleged possession of methamphetamine. Wolf pleaded guilty to an amended charge of felony theft on Aug. 22. Wolf, who was still locked up in the county jail at...
Janice Tomcho
Janice Tomcho, loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by family. While we miss her beyond measure, we will always remember the wonderful time spent with her and the amazing things she taught us. Janice was born July 24, 1947, in Kalispell, Montana, to Myron and Violet Freese, where she grew up with her siblings, Ron, Phyllis, Myra and Jerry Freese. Janice married George Tomcho in January 1968 and they moved to Libby where they became lifelong residents. Janice worked at the mill and when it shut down she went to work for the Laborers Union and...
Libby's Lind part of new class of Montana Highway Patrol troopers
Libby native Dietrich Lind is a trooper for the Montana Highway Patrol. Lind was part of a class of 10 new troopers who were commissioned by the Montana Highway Patrol on Monday, Sept. 26 at a graduation ceremony at the Civic Center in Helena. Lind is assigned to the Townsend station. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants for the positions this hiring cycle. They went through a rigorous training schedule over the past 23 weeks. Five of the 10...
State, federal officials sound alarm on feral pigs
The carcass of a dead pig found west of Lake Koocanusca prompted the Montana Department of Livestock (DOL) to hold meetings in both Libby and Eureka last week, as the report reignited concerns that feral swine may eventually enter Montana from Canada. The DOL stated in a press release that the pig’s status has not been confirmed feral, although it has features often associated with feral pigs—including tusks and long hair. The United States Department of Agriculture is currently testing samples taken from the carcass. In a public meeting held in Libby on Sept. 22, Tahnee Szymanski, assistant state veterinarian with...
