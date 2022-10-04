ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Coming soon: New barbecue restaurant in Fishkill; update on Popeyes in Wappingers Falls

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wRZdU_0iLA5FR900

Fall is a time of new beginnings and nowhere is that more prevalent than in the restaurant business. Here's news on some anticipated openings in Dutchess County. Know of something we missed? Email Heather Clark at hclark@gannett.com.

Beast: A DBC Joint, Fishkill

A new endeavor by the team behind The Dutchess Bier Cafe, Beast: A DBC Joint, is coming soon to the Village of Fishkill's Main Street. According to its Facebook page, Beast will be an "unconventional" barbecue restaurant featuring a beer and cocktail menu.

The building housing the restaurant, located at 1064 Main St., is known as the Davies Building and was built in 1857, originally housing the National Bank of Fishkill. It is registered as a National Historic Place. The building was most recently the home of Piano Piano Wine Bar which closed on Sept. 30, 2021.

The new restaurant is right down the street from The Dutchess Bier Cafe, known for its Belgian and German-inspired comfort foods, which is located at 1097 Main St.

An opening date has not yet been announced, but for updates on the restaurant, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/beastfishkill.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen & KPOT, Wappingers Falls

Announced in October 2021, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is set to take over the building once occupied by Romanelli's Pizzeria at 1490 South Road in the Wappingers Plaza. Since the announcement, the building has not seen any updates.

According to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen's public relations team, the company is set to begin construction on the project this month, with a potential March 2023 opening.

In October 2021, the opening was pushed back to Q4 of 2022 due to delays with equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a company spokesperson. The most recent delay is still due to supply and delivery issues, according to Scott Meshil of Royal Properties Inc., the retail brokerage that owns the plaza.

As for KPOT, a Korean barbecue and Asian Hot pot cooking restaurant coming soon to the Wappingers Plaza, the space is currently under construction, according to Meshil.

Recent reopening: Tamarind reopens in new home

Tamarind, an Indian cuisine restaurant known for its fine dining, reopened on Sept. 12 in their new home on South Road.

The restaurant closed its 1659 Route 9, Wappingers Falls location on Aug. 27 and reopened in a larger Poughkeepsie space on Sept. 12. The Poughkeepsie location, the former home of Bonefish Grill at 2185 South Road, in Poughkeepsie.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the new restaurant has seating for 300 people as well as a bar with room for over 100 people and a banquet hall for over 200.

Heather Clark covers food & dining for the Mid Hudson Valley. Contact her at hclark@gannett.com

