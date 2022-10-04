ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces of Trades: Marion's Hartman loves making joyful noise with Harding band

By Drew Bracken
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
MARION — Jacob Hartman is talented, caring — and he’s following his passion.

“My dreams as a kid were pretty typical,” remembered Jacob Hartman. “I enjoyed the outdoors and sports, so there was part of me that aspired to be an athlete. There was also a part of me that wanted to be a doctor so I could help people. I didn’t really know much at all about music education or becoming a band director.”

Today, Hartman is band director with Marion City Schools, which includes the students at Grant Middle School and Harding High School.

“I can recall several conversations with my grandad growing up where he asked me what career I had in mind," Hartman said. "He had the unique perspective of holding a career in the field of science/engineering and then switched over to a career in education. He always told me about the demands and stress of a career in education. He never discouraged me from it but urged me to make sure I had a clear passion for music education before committing to a life in the demanding (yet rewarding) profession of education.”

“The quiet, reserved child/adolescent version of me,” he continued, “certainly wondered how I would do in a career where I constantly had to talk/teach large groups of students on a daily basis. With the confidence of my own high school band directors and private trumpet teacher, I chose to go for it.”

Hartman, 32, was born in Indianapolis, then moved to West Chester, OH in the Cincinnati area. He graduated from Lakota East High School in 2008, Indiana University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Music Education and earned a master’s in band conducting from the American Band College of Sam Houston State University in 2017.

“I auditioned for several college music schools,” he recalled. “They all gave me the advice that the confidence would continue to grow through experience in college and that the music education program is designed to teach you how to teach and communicate to large groups of people.”

Hartman’s interest in music began when he started playing the recorder in an elementary school music class.

“I felt something comforting about being able to express myself musically, without speaking, through an external instrument," he noted. "It improved my confidence and I found natural motivation to practice.”

“In a way,” he added, “this was the beginning of my journey and love of music. Once I entered sixth grade, I had the opportunity to join the band. My Uncle Bill played trumpet in high school, and he had left it for me to use. As with the recorder, I felt a natural intrigue, curiosity and motivation to learn to play the trumpet. I was blessed to be part of a thriving music program with the Lakota Local Schools. This scholastic experience became a catalyst for my musical growth and was a solace throughout my middle and high school years.”

Fast forward. Hartman started his teaching career in Marion in July 2012.

“I worked directly with Jacob for 10 years while at Harding,” said former co-worker Gretchen Lewis. “In that time, I never heard him raise his voice, yet he’s able to get kids to perform beautifully. His results show that he knows what he’s doing. He’s a great musician but remains humble, and he’s as kind as it gets.”

“Music is a personal passion of mine along with helping people,” Hartman responded. “A career in music education pairs these two passions in a meaningful way.”

“From the moment I came to Marion I found an incredible network of love and support," he added. "I consider myself lucky to love what I do and to have the opportunity to live out my passion in a meaningful way that truly makes a difference.”

For more information about music programs in the Marion City Schools, visit marioncityschools.org.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobswhether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at news@marionstar.com.

#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#College Career Services#Music Education#The Band#School Band#Highschool#Marion City Schools#Grant Middle School#Harding High School
The Marion Star

