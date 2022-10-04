ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Conway Envisions Nightmare Scenario Before Donald Trump’s Final Reckoning

By Lee Moran
 3 days ago
George Conway predicted “the reckoning is finally coming” for Donald Trump.

The former president “is in a downward psychological, emotional and physical spiral” and “in all likelihood” will soon “be convicted of multiple felonies,” the conservative attorney said in a lengthy interview with Salon published Monday.

But the path to Trump’s final downfall won’t run smoothly for America, warned the husband of former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and fierce critic of his wife’s former boss.

Trump would rather “try to tear the country apart” by inciting violence among his followers than cop a plea deal in the multiple investigations he is facing, said Conway.

Essentially, Trump “is going to make things much worse in this country before things finally get better,” he added.

“In all likelihood, I believe that Trump gets the Republican nomination in 2024, unless he goes to prison before then,” Conway said. “If Trump is convicted or it looks like he is going to be, he will try to take down as many people as possible with him. That’s what malignant narcissists do.”

Read Conway’s full interview with Salon.

chuck kelley
2d ago

Trump is done one way or the other. He probably will not do time but will be unraveled nonetheless. I wonder if he’ll toss his kids under the bus, too?

Karen Vierling
2d ago

Conway is a true Republican and Don the Con is an Ogantutious MAGA mouth piece who's unfortunately facing criminal actions against the United States of America and the government 🙄 🤔 😉

