WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
hwy.co
Grab Your Passport and Visit the Connecticut Wine Trail
No, you don’t actually need a passport to visit the Connecticut Wine Trail, but you can have fun collecting stamps and earning badges while sipping the best wines New England has to offer. Just like the national parks and historic Route 66 have their own passport systems, the Connecticut...
Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project
Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of Rhode Island man who died in kayak accident despite rescue efforts
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is identifying a Rhode Island man as the decedent in a kayaking accident that took place in Narragansett on October 1. A fisherman found 36-year-old Justin Harvey’s body on a stretch of sand just east of Roger Wheeler State...
WPRI
First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend
The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!
Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
whatsupnewp.com
Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, here’s who’s behind it and what they have planned
Just days after permanently closing, we now know what the future plans hold for Celtica Public House. 95 Long Wharf Mall, home to Celtica Public House, has been sold to some familiar folks in Newport County and What’sUpNewp was able to find out more about how the sale came together and what the plans are for the restaurant.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design
(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
New Route 138 extension off Pell Bridge in Newport opens
Starting Thursday night, traffic will shift to the new extension that connects to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call
On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
7 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway following a house fire in Pawtucket early Friday morning.
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
rhodycigar.com
Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor
Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
