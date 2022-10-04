ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Grab Your Passport and Visit the Connecticut Wine Trail

No, you don’t actually need a passport to visit the Connecticut Wine Trail, but you can have fun collecting stamps and earning badges while sipping the best wines New England has to offer. Just like the national parks and historic Route 66 have their own passport systems, the Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WESTERLY, RI
First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend

The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
WESTERLY, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!

Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
POLITICS
Lifestyle
Biking
Travel
One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor

Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
COLLEGE SPORTS

