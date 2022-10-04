Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
Free SCORE Workshops in October for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in October. Survival Guide to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs. This free webinar Oct. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m., will introduce Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets. Understanding intellectual property and securing your rights is important for...
Delco Home to Six of Greater Philly’s 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes
Despite the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in Greater Philadelphia’s 10 richest neighborhoods saw incomes jump 7.4 percent in 2020, writes Todd Romero for Philadelphia Business Journal. The top 10 wealthiest ZIP codes in the region had an average median household income of $190,967 in the first...
After More Than Century in West Chester, Iconic Drill Rig Maker Moving to Australia
Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. After spending 122 years in West Chester, iconic drill rig maker Schramm is consolidating its operations and moving to Australia, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
WCU Enrollment Remains Strong, Includes Largest First-Year Class in its History
Enrolling the largest first-year class in its history (3,006 first-year students in fall 2022 compared to 2,628 in fall 2021), West Chester University (WCU) remains the destination of choice for numerous students, as confirmed today by final census data. WCU’s overall enrollment continues to be robust and impressive as the...
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Four of Pennsylvania’s Best School Districts for Athletes are in Chester County
Coatesville football team.Image via Coatesville Area School District. Chester County is home to four of the top 50 best school districts for athletes in Pennsylvania, according to a recently published report by Niche.
Mercury
Chester County officials highlight key planning initiatives
WEST CHESTER — October is National Community Planning Month and in recognition of this, the Chester County Commissioners will be issuing a proclamation noting the importance of local planning, especially as it relates to economic resiliency and sustainability in Chester County. “We are grateful that the Commissioners recognize the...
‘Really shady stuff’: Council to hold hearings on realtor after homeowner complaints
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday authorized hearings into MV Realty, a company that has enrolled hundreds of city homeowners into a program that Council finds questionable. Homeowners have filed complaints, believing the company misled them.
1 of America’s Richest Keeps Residence in Delaware County
She is one of the 400 richest people in America and she and she happens to live in Delaware County. Three others live nearby. Seven residents from the region made the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Victoria Mars, in Newtown...
Delaware County Leadership: Richard Gottlieb, President and COO, Keystone Development + Investment
Richard Gottlieb, President and COO at Keystone Development + Investment, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Northeast Philadelphia, moving to Cherry Hill as a boy, attending Drexel, and how a relative introduced him to the commercial real estate business after college.
Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste
Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community.Image via Caring for Friends. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
Several Delaware County Women Featured at Power Women Summit
The Power Women Summit recognizing local women who have inspired others takes place Oct. 19 at Drexebrook Catering & Special Event Center in Drexel Hill. Marcie Bramucci, Executive Artistic Director of the Hedgerow Theatre in Media;. Patti Brennan from Newtown Square, CEO of Key Financial;. Denise Dillon, Head Women’s Basketball...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, home and the community. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES Downingtown specializes in providing over 1,500...
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Citadel Credit Union Helps to Raise More Than $2 Million for Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union, the presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk, has announced an additional contribution for CHOP’s Cancer Center.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
DOE Deputy Secretary ‘Impressed with the Work’ of Upper Darby School District
Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education Cindy Marten, center, visits Upper Darby School District. The Upper Darby School District is making an impression on the Biden administration. And it’s all thanks to the big bucks!. The 2022 American Rescue Plan granted billions of federal dollars to schools across...
