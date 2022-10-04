ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

DELCO.Today

As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes

Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment. After successfully growing...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors

The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Free SCORE Workshops in October for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in October. Survival Guide to Intellectual Property for Entrepreneurs. This free webinar Oct. 4, 10 to 11:30 a.m., will introduce Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, and Trade Secrets. Understanding intellectual property and securing your rights is important for...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester, PA
Business
West Chester, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
City
Chester, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Mercury

Chester County officials highlight key planning initiatives

WEST CHESTER — October is National Community Planning Month and in recognition of this, the Chester County Commissioners will be issuing a proclamation noting the importance of local planning, especially as it relates to economic resiliency and sustainability in Chester County. “We are grateful that the Commissioners recognize the...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Essington Warehouse Feeds Community, Eliminates Food Waste

Caring for Friends has opened a warehouse in Essington to serve the community.Image via Caring for Friends. For years, nonprofits and food pantries in Delaware County faced roadblocks when getting their supplies. Even though nine percent of the county’s population is food insecure, pantries had to make the trek out to northeast Philadelphia to get their food.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Several Delaware County Women Featured at Power Women Summit

The Power Women Summit recognizing local women who have inspired others takes place Oct. 19 at Drexebrook Catering & Special Event Center in Drexel Hill. Marcie Bramucci, Executive Artistic Director of the Hedgerow Theatre in Media;. Patti Brennan from Newtown Square, CEO of Key Financial;. Denise Dillon, Head Women’s Basketball...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, home and the community. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES Downingtown specializes in providing over 1,500...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

