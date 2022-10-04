Bono Sets ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour

Bono’s next tour won’t be in stadiums, arenas or even with his band U2 . Indeed, the veteran rocker will hit theatres on both sides of the Atlantic later this year, for a solo run in support of his memoir.

The Irishman opens a new chapter in a stellar career with his autobiography Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story , due out Nov. 1 through Penguin Random House.

He’ll take those tales on the road for Stories of Surrender, a 14-city book tour across North America and Europe.

Live Nation and Penguin Random House are producing the trek, which kicks off Nov. 2 at Beacon Theatre in New York, and visits Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, Manchester, Berlin, Paris and Bono’s hometown Dublin, before wrapping-up Nov. 28 in Madrid.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono comments in a statement. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here”.

Spanning 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song, Bono’s book walks readers through his early days in Ireland, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s journey to the top, and his years-long commitment to good causes.

“When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life,” he explains. “Surrender” is “a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book.”

Bono is no stranger to the stage. As a member of U2, the band re-wrote the history books with the 360° Tour which, in 2011, passed the $580 million mark, making it the then-highest-grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore history (Ed Sheeran has since overtake that figure).

The 62-year-old singer has also flirted with writing. In 2007, he was tapped as the first-ever guest editor of Vanity Fair , a year after filling-in for the same role at the U.K.’s Independent .

‘Stories of Surrender’ dates

Nov. 2 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 6 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Nov. 8 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Nov. 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Nov. 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov. 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Nov. 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Nov. 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Nov. 28 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseu