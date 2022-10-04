Read full article on original website
As One of the Nation’s Top SBA Lenders, Meridian Bank Helps Music-School Franchisees Hit the Right Notes
Image via School of Rock Doylestown. Bucks County natives Annie Morton and Michael Morpurgo manage two School of Rock locations that provide music education for all ages. They have been teaching a rock-and-roll curriculum since 2005 and are known for bringing an authentic experience and sense of community, creating a unique learning environment.
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Former Newtown Square Swim Coach Honored by USA Swimming
Frank Keefe, the former coach at Suburban Swim Center in Newtown Square who spent more than 30 years as head coach at Yale University, has won the 2022 USA Swimming Award, writes Matthew DeGeorge for Swimming World Magazine. While at Suburban Swim Center, Keefe’s pupils included Olympic medalists Carl Robie...
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm Is an Award-Winning, A-Maize-ing Fall Destination
Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa., has been creating corn mazes that have gained national recognition for a decade. Autumn adventurers who feel they’re up to the challenge of a corn maze honored by USA Today for 10 years running should use their directional skills to get to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in nearby Ronks, Pa.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
Lawsuit over Little League player’s Pa. fall adds dad as plaintiff for ‘emotional distress’
The family of a Little League Baseball player from St. George, Utah, who fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed in South Williamsport has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker to include more counts. The amended action, filed Oct. 4, in Philadelphia Court of Common...
Newtown Square Firefighters Excavate 45-Year-Old Time Capsule
Newtown Square firefighters excavated and opened a time capsule containing relics from the past.Image via The Daily Times. A group of firefighters in Newtown Square excavated a decades-old time capsule tucked into the walls of the station for nearly 50 years. The two-foot-long copper prism is full of historical artifacts from 1916 and the mid 1960s, writes Pete Bannan for The Daily Times.
A new business is moving into the Forks Diner site. And it’s a familiar name.
The owners of a Nazareth auto-repair shop have bought the site of the former Forks Diner and plan to use it to open a second shop. Partners Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra purchased the property at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000, according to Lehigh Financial Group, LLC, which arranged more than $1 million in funding for both the acquisition of the property and the work to convert the 5,000-square-foot space into a 6-bay auto repair shop.
SCORE: Celebrating Women-Owned Business Success: October 21
Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. Women are starting and running small businesses at a record rate not experienced before in the US. They are doing this with noteworthy skill, expertise, and determination that has made women’s entrepreneurship a driving force in our national economy.
Chester Burn Center Provides Peer-to-Peer Support for Survivors
The Nathan Speare Regional Burn Center in Chester is part of a national peer-to-peer support network.Image via Crozer Health. Chester’s Crozer Health burn center is joining a national community to provide support to burn survivors. The Nathan Speare Regional Burn center is onboarding Phoenix SOAR, a program that connects survivors with trained volunteers, writes John George for The Philadelphia Business Journal.
lebtown.com
Lebanon’s once plentiful neighborhood bars
During the mid-1900s, it seemed there was a neighborhood bar on nearly every corner in Lebanon. Neighborhood bars have been known by many names over the years, including alehouse, beer joint, café, cantina, cocktail lounge, grogshop, inn, lounge, pub, roadhouse, saloon, tavern, tap house, and watering hole. Neighborhood bars...
WCU Enrollment Remains Strong, Includes Largest First-Year Class in its History
Image via West Chester University. Enrolling the largest first-year class in its history (3,006 first-year students in fall 2022 compared to 2,628 in fall 2021), West Chester University (WCU) remains the destination of choice for numerous students, as confirmed today by final census data.
See Which 7 Private Delco High Schools Made Top 50 in PA for 2023
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
Founder of Pocono Wildlife Rehab Center retires
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After 40 years of rehabilitating injured or orphaned wildlife and educating the public, Kathy Uhler of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center is retiring. "I started wildlife rehabilitating after doing an internship when I was at ESU. It grew into Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center,...
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
Haverford High Senior and Her Cousin Battle Rare Brain Tumors
Haverford High School student Lily Walker and her cousin, Peter Celluci, are both receiving treatment for brain tumors.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lily Walker’s parents had expected to watch their daughter run track and cross country at Haverford High School. Instead, in eighth grade, she suddenly lost weight and suffered severe headaches.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
